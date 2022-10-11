Video: Brock Lesnar Once Brutally Buried UFC Megastar Conor McGregor for Name Dropping Him

Recalling the time when ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar was asked whether he would like to face UFC’s Conor McGregor in WWE.

Brock Lesnar is not one of those superstars who are known for trash-talking or doing things to provoke his opponent. The Beast Incarnate simply means business whenever he enters the ring. Brock comes, does his job, and then goes back to farming and hunting.

On the other hand, UFC megastar Conor McGregor is very blunt about his thoughts and has often taken shots at WWE in the past. Despite both having a UFC background, they have obviously never met each other in the octagon.

However, just like many fans, a journalist wished to see them fight in the WWE ring. So, when he got a chance to interview The Beast Incarnate, he asked him. But, little did he know that poking Lesnar can be harmful to anyone.

Brock Lesnar goes savage and verbally destroys Conor McGregor

Sometime in 2016, Sam Roberts interviewed Brock Lesnar and asked him if he would wrestle Conor McGregor in WWE. Rather than giving a specific answer, The Beast Incarnate went on to bury The Notorious.

Brock said he takes sh*ts bigger than McGregor and noted that the then 145-pound UFC fighter was nothing in front of him. He even slammed the reporter for having such silly thoughts after playing video games.

Not just that, the 10-time WWE champion asserted that if Conor has anything to tell him, he can do that to his face. Lesnar mentioned his UFC career and added that he went to McGregor’s octagon and kicked a**. He then dared The Notorious to enter his ring and kick a** if he can.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman, who had warned the reporter not to ask anything stupid, just stood there with a grin.

Conor McGregor is well-known for berating WWE and its superstars

As the name suggests, The Notorious UFC superstar has never missed any chance to call WWE a fake and mock its superstars. In 2016, McGregor made a tweet claiming that he can slap the head of the entire WWE locker room. He has also taken shots at John Cena and mocked his ‘You Can’t See Me’ catchphrase. Even after this year’s WrestleMania, he had some mean things to say about WWE.

Shut up McTapper https://t.co/YufjQU34xd — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 4, 2022

But, just like Brock Lesnar, many WWE superstars have responded to him harshly. It is very clear that WWE locker room is not ok with Conor’s blunt statements and doesn’t see eye-to-eye with him.

Though the whole thing always starts with words and ends with the same. But, if Conor McGregor ever signs with WWE, it will be interesting to see who confronts him first. Because it appears he has made many enemies in the WWE locker room without even being a part of it.

