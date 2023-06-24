Valorant Episode 7 Act I Unmade to be revealed during Masters Tokyo Finals: What to expect?

As the clock ticks on, Episode 7 Act I update of Valorant draws closer to its release. The latest update will be called Unmade and will introduce a new Sentinel-class Agent to the game.

Riot Games tries to follow a pattern of releasing at least one new Agent and a map with every Episode. Not only that, but every Act in an Episode also brings a new Battlepass that includes weapon skins, sprays, banners, and so on. All of these things will be revealed at Masters Tokyo Final, but fans are eager to know more.

With the excitement surrounding the new update, players are excited to know more about what to anticipate from the reveal. Thus, our article will be discussing what fans can expect to see from the upcoming Valorant update.

What to expect from Episode 7 Act I Unmade reveal at Valorant Masters Tokyo Finals?

First and foremost, a new Sentinel Agent is said to arrive in Valorant with the Episode 7 Act I update. As far as it is known, the upcoming character is not Agent 8 but rather 23. As per leaks, the agent is codenamed “Cable” and will be a female character. With her addition, there will be a total of five Sentinels to choose from when playing the game. According to lore, Sova is looking for the new Agent in an icy biome so a new cinematic can be expected featuring Sova.

Apart from the new Agent, a new Battlepass is also expected to be revealed during the event. As always, it will likely feature three different types of weapon skinlines, sprays, banners, and gun buddies. Riot Games has a pattern of adding memes with their Battlepass and will likely do so with this one as well.

Fans can also expect the detailed reveal of Team Deathmatch mode which will feature new maps. This thing was revealed by Riot Games themselves back on June 15, 2023, so no reveal might be made during the Masters Tokyo Finals regarding this. However, Riot Games might reveal more things to expect from the new game mode.

According to the teaser image given by Riot Games, players are also expecting the return of the Icebox map with the Episode 7 Act I update. No official statement has been given by the developers as of now. If this indeed comes true, then one of the maps in the matchmaking pool will be removed to make space for Icebox. However, it all depends on Riot Games if they will bring the map back with the new Act.

So that’s all you need to know about what to expect from Valorant Episode 7 Act I reveal. If you wish to read more Valorant content, click here.