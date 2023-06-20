Valorant Agent 23 codenamed Cable; Fans draw references to Deadpool 2 & X-Men comic’s Cable

Netizens have always been humorous when it comes to absolutely anything, and in the case of the latest Valorant Agent 23 leak, it is not so different. As per leaks, the upcoming Agent in Riot’s Shooter is codenamed CABLE and shares the same name as the hero in the X-Men universe.

Advertisement

With the upcoming release of Valorant Episode 7 Act 1, the hype around it has increased immensely. Due to the public’s interest, leaks have already started to surface regarding releasing the new Agent. Riot Games brings unique characters to the competitive shooter who changes the meta and brings more versatility to each game.

Now whenever a leak surfaces on the internet regarding a Valorant Agent, a codename is always revealed. For Agent 23, the codename CABLE is set; a codename is only used to develop a character for internal purposes. However, earlier teasers from Riot Games suggested that the next character in the game would be Agent 8. Thus, confusion in the community has arisen as well. Let us dive into and take a look at both these stories.

Advertisement

Netizen derives a connection with Marvel’s X-Men Cable with the new Valorant character codename

Cable, the future soldier in X-Men, is one of the most beloved characters featured in Deadpool comics. With one metal arm and future weaponry, the character is pretty severe in his way. However, Deadpool is a silly person who finds the future soldier boring as their ways of approaching situations differ. The duo has also been featured in the live-action movie Deadpool 2, and people loved their presence throughout.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bonzaibtw/status/1670916201159991301?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Due to his popularity among people, many Valorant fans quickly grabbed the word Cable and started to draw a resemblance with the original comic character. People also made jokes regarding the new Agent being a “mutant,” as seen in the X-Men universe. Agent 23 in Valorant won’t be Cable from Marvel Comics, but it would be an incredible possibility in Valorant.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Fedealegri7/status/1670937730988101637?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

People have also made jokes about having Deadpool himself by saying, “Next one is Wade.” However, having him would be game-breaking as he is immortal and won’t die. Thus, having such an OP character won’t be a good deal for the players. Nonetheless, an adaptation exists if players wish to see the duo in a video game.

Advertisement

Clarifying the confusion between Agent 8 and 23

Jokes apart, players feel confused about releasing the following Valorant Agent. Many fans believed that the next character to join the game would be the mysterious Agent 8, and many believed so due to hints given by Riot Games through Battlepass. However, that is not the case, and the next character will be a new one and will be joining as the 23rd Agent in Valorant Protocol.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/VALORANTLeaksEN/status/1670909194914938885?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to lore, Sova is approaching an icy area where the new Valorant Agent is located. Many believe it is Sova’s sister and will be joining as a Sentinel in the game. After her addition, five Sentinel class Agents will be in the game. Since Sentinels are famous for slowing down enemies or supporting teams, her ability set might also be focused on that.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ValorLeaks/status/1670809090581209093?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

All these speculations will be answered with the release of Episode 7 Act 1 on June 27, 2022. Until then, no confirmation regarding the abilities of the new addition to the Valorant Protocol can be made. So, patience is advised until Riot Games gives some official statement regarding her. For all the latest news and updates on Valorant, don’t forget to check out our hub.