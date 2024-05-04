‘I’m Tiger Wish-He-Could’: NFL Player Delivers A Humorous Assessment Of His Golf Game In Interview

If the Buffalo Bills‘ 2024 NFL Draft is to be analyzed, they certainly hit the jackpot by picking up a 20-year-old talented wide receiver, Keon Coleman. Although he might still be far away from becoming an NFL great, the Florida State grad boasts expertise in other sports as well. With the interviews of the newest draft picks circulating online, one clip of the Louisiana native and his hilarious statement about his golf game has been catching everyone’s eye.

While there is absolutely no match for golf legend Tiger Woods, Coleman wishes to become like the legendary golfer. When asked by Joe Brady about his interests outside of football, the young man said,

“Chill at the house, golf, bowl a little bit.” He continued and labeled himself as a “Tiger Wish-He-Could. I’m not Tiger Woods.

His answer left the entire Bills staff in stitches. Coleman was the 33rd pick and the first in the second round of the NFL Draft in Detroit. He will start his run with the Buffalo Bills under Sean McDermott later this September. But before that, the 20-year-old will visit some golf courses to swing clubs and unwind a little.

Although he calls himself a below-average golfer, the Florida State grad is well-versed with the frustration golfers feel while playing the game.

“It’s controlled chaos. You’re frustrated, but you can’t get mad or you’ll pull a muscle in your back trying to hit the ball. So it forces me to stay calm and just swing and have some fun,” Coleman added.

Keon Coleman and his choice of words have been praised a lot since his first interview. Certainly, the Buffalo Bills have not just found a potentially great player but also an entertainer. But, Coleman isn’t the only NFL player who indulges in golf.

Exploring NFL stars who are often seen on golf courses

The game of golf comes with its share of mental challenges. As quoted by the emerging star Keon Coleman himself, “It’s controlled chaos.” Yet some NFL stars do not shy away from participating in multiple pro-am golf events. Three-time MVP Tom Brady reportedly has an 8-handicap and is a regular participant in some of the PGA Tour’s pro-am events.

While Brady may be a retired NFL player who enjoys golf, Patrick Mahomes balances golf with professional football. The three-time Super Bowl MVP is so fond of the game that he built a par-3 course at his home in Kansas City. On the other hand, New York Jets’ star Aaron Rodgers reportedly shot an Ace in golf after he returned from an ACL injury last year.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo, even qualified for the USGA championship in 2022. Interestingly, he has won the American Century Celebrity Championship three times in his amateur career.

Thus, the NFL stars share the same enthusiasm for the sport as the golf stars. They are often seen playing and endorsing the game from in and out of the golf course. So, if the Buffalo Bills’ newest pick Keon Coleman follows a similar career path to these greats, who knows if the “Tiger Wish-He-Could” tees up alongside Tiger Woods himself someday!