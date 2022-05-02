FaZe vs Sentinels: Babybay drops a 30 bomb to secure the NA Valorant Challengers Stage 2 Main event pass

FaZe Clan bested Sentinels in Faze vs Sentinels Valorant upper qualifiers for Valorant Champions Tour NA Challengers Stage 2 (open qualifier).

The two teams went head to head on Sunday. The score stood at 2-1. FaZe Clan qualified after defeating TSM further that day. Sentinels were moved to the lower bracket where they have defeated NYFU and need two more wins to be qualified. According to the double-elimination bracket, they’ll be out if they lose against Luminosity.

we were a few rounds away from the first TSM vs. Sentinels VALORANT match in a year and a half but FaZe said nah — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) April 30, 2022

In the past FaZe hadn’t won a single match against Sentinels. They had played 6 matches and lost all of them, the biggest loss being the VCT Champions tour stage 1 Grand finals. A Reddit user posted “a curse has been broken” as FaZe defeated Sentinels in the open qualifier.

Faze vs Sentinels

Map 1: Ascent

This was a really good start for FaZe. They won the map (13-7) and their Jett main babybay dropped a 30 bomb. The first half ended with the Sentinels being not too far behind (5-7), but FaZe dominated the second half. babybay was the match MVP going 30/14/4 with an ACS of 416. His performance was the highlight of the match. Dicey dropped 24 kills with Chamber. Sentinels clearly fell short on both team and individual performance.

Map 2: Bind

Sentinels dominated throughout the match. The first half ended in their favor (8-4). Sentinels seemed prepared for this map. Tenz was the match MVP. He went 21/12/4 with Jett. Sick redeemed himself with 22 kills after his poor performance on the previous map. Babybay, the hero of the first match had 11 kills with Chamber. FaZe clearly wasn’t ready for this map. The match ended with Sentinels winning (13-7).

Map 3: Haven

FaZe overpowered the Sentinels in the first half going 9-3. Although the in the second half the Sentinels started their comeback. The well-known 9-3 curse had started to take its form but FaZe managed to defeat Sentinels (13-11). This match probably seemed the most exciting. Dicey dropped 28 kills with Chamber securing the title of match MVP. Tenz showed consistence performance on all maps. Sick and Babybay too were highlights of these matchups.

