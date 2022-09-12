Loud qualifies for the Champions Upper Finals by defeating DRX in a 2:0 fashion

Loud defeats DRX in the upper bracket, to move on to the Upper finals next to compete against the leading NA team.

Loud is the Brazilian powerhouse, currently dominating the Valorant scene. They have shown one of the best performances since this VCT season started. They were the runner-ups in the Masters 1 Reykjavík and have been performing really well in Champions.

The Only weakness that they seem to have is OpTic which is 0-3 against them in 2022, but except that they have had a flawless run. With the all-rounder team that they have, Loud are on their way to becoming the 2022 Champions, with only 2 stages remaining.

Also Read: Crashies Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings

Loud vs DRX

In this Best of 3, Loud had the higher seed, so they selected Breeze as the first map, with DRX picking Haven as the second, and Icebox being the final.

Map 1: Breeze

Despite Breeze being Loud’s pick, DRX dominated the first half of the map with a 9-3 finish. However, they were defeated by the 9-3 curse as Loud came back hard with one of the most impressive comebacks. With the Loud ending, the map with a total score of 13-11, with a total of 6 consecutive round wins in the end.

Map 2: Haven

Haven was Loud’s pick and oh boy they didn’t disappoint, with an insane 8-4 first half and a 13-6 dominating finish they secure the send map and the series with the score 2:0.

THE KINGS OF BRAZIL COME OUT ON TOP 🇧🇷@LOUDgg ADVANCES TO THE UPPER FINAL! #LOUDWIN #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/YYcogZuLEJ — VALORANT Champions Tour 🇹🇷 (@ValorantEsports) September 12, 2022

Also Read: Valorant Night Market: When will we get to see the next Night Market go live?

With this win, Loud secures their seat in the Upper finals. They will go against the NA team with comes on top from OpTic Gaming vs XSET.