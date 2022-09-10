Valorant Night Market: When will we get to see the next Night Market go live?

Here is the release date for the Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Night market, i.e. we will be able to purchase skins at a lower cost.
If you have been a fan of Valorant for some time, you must have gone through at least one disappointing Night market. Night markets are a 2 weeks campaign by valorant where they release 6 skins at a lower price.
In all seriousness Night Market might be one of the most famous events by Riot, as it gives all of us broke players a chance to get some skins. The constant pattern is that Valorant always releases the Night market near the end of an Act.
Also Read: New Valorant Skin Bundles “Kohaku & Matsuba”: Release date, Prices, Variants, and more
How Does the Night Market work?
Riot never released the actual method which determines our night market. But for a broad view, Valorant Night Market is a collection of 6 random weapons at a discounted price. You can buy these weapons just like you would from the store. The only catch is these 6 weapons will be unique to your account only.
But at the same time, it doesn’t mean you can select any weapon skin you want. Riot will choose any 6 skins at random with the guarantee of you having at least 2 Premium Edition or higher skins. With that, you may also have the chance to get Exclusive Melee weapon skins. But it is all up to chance.
Note: Once you get your Night market, you can’t edit or change it.
Also Read: “No Way…… Not like this!”: Valorant Twitter reacts to OpTic Crashies hilarious Ace against Boom Esports
Release Date
NIGHT MARKET RETURNS | #VALORANT
9/28 -> 10/11 pic.twitter.com/cl0t7q2ZWf
— Mike | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) September 9, 2022
For this act Night Market will release at the following time for each region:
- North America: 28th Sept 2022
- Europe: 28th Sept 2022
- Southeast Asia: 29th Sept 2022