Valorant Night Market: When will we get to see the next Night Market go live?

Here is the release date for the Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Night market, i.e. we will be able to purchase skins at a lower cost.

If you have been a fan of Valorant for some time, you must have gone through at least one disappointing Night market. Night markets are a 2 weeks campaign by valorant where they release 6 skins at a lower price.

In all seriousness Night Market might be one of the most famous events by Riot, as it gives all of us broke players a chance to get some skins. The constant pattern is that Valorant always releases the Night market near the end of an Act.

Also Read: New Valorant Skin Bundles “Kohaku & Matsuba”: Release date, Prices, Variants, and more

How Does the Night Market work?

Riot never released the actual method which determines our night market. But for a broad view, Valorant Night Market is a collection of 6 random weapons at a discounted price. You can buy these weapons just like you would from the store. The only catch is these 6 weapons will be unique to your account only.

But at the same time, it doesn’t mean you can select any weapon skin you want. Riot will choose any 6 skins at random with the guarantee of you having at least 2 Premium Edition or higher skins. With that, you may also have the chance to get Exclusive Melee weapon skins. But it is all up to chance.

Note: Once you get your Night market, you can’t edit or change it.

Also Read: “No Way…… Not like this!”: Valorant Twitter reacts to OpTic Crashies hilarious Ace against Boom Esports

Release Date

For this act Night Market will release at the following time for each region: