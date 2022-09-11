Crashies Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings

Take a look at the Valorant settings of OpTic gaming’s one of the most impactful and big brain initiators, Crashies.

Austin “crashies” Roberts is an American professional VALORANT player, currently playing for OpTic Gaming. He started off his esports career in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, where he mostly played in Tier 2 and Tier 3 tournaments before retiring to join the Valorant wagon.

He made his debut in Valorant through T1, which he left in September 2020 to join Envy, now known as OpTic gaming. Since joining envy Crashies has gained a lot of fame due to his skills and his resilience. And ever since the beginning of 2022 he and his teammates have been dominating the Valorant competitive scene.

2-1 vs @TeamLiquid crowd is amazing:) shout out to @Crashies powered through some food poisoning today. was throwing up in between matches. crazy teammate and player — OpTic yay (@yayFPS) September 10, 2022

Crashies’s Gear

Crashies Valorant in-game Settings

Crashies Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.25

0.25 eDPI – 200

200 Scoped Sensitivity – 0.875

0.875 Polling Rate – 1000

Crashies’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 4 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

On Outer Lines: Off

Crashies Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Ctrl

Crouch: L-Shift

Jump: Space

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: E

Use Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Crashies’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Multithreaded Rendering: On Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – on VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering – 8x Improve Clarity – On Bloom – On Distortion – On Cast Shadows – On



By the way, don’t forget to check out Crashies live on his twitch channel.