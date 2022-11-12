NRG Valorant Roster adds Ardiis and Victor in preparation for VCT 2023

NRG Valorant Roster now has Clutch master and Veteran Ardiis along with Space Creator Victor for VCT 2023.

We already knew Victor was joining NRG since he and Crashies are a package deal. However, Ardiis’s involvement with NRG surprised all parties concerned. We did not expect an international transfer this late in the VCT transfer stages. However, another member is left to unveil for NRG besides these two.

It will likely be S0m, but he could also play as a sixth and reserved member. NRG plans to unveil it sometime this or next week. People suspect Marved of being the last member, but he said he was taking a break from Valorant. Let us break down Ardiis’s ability and Victor’s prowess.

NRG Valorant Roster adds Two Star Players

Flying out our import from the nearest airport ✈️ Please welcome @ardiis to the NRG VALORANT roster. pic.twitter.com/K2od4p4e4m — NRG (@NRGgg) November 11, 2022

Ardiis has tons of experience in competing since he is a former CS: GO veteran and has made waves in Valorant. FPX, his former team, were former Masters winners, and it is fair to attribute some of their success to ardiis. Since 4/5 players in FPX transferred to NAVI along with cNed, ardiis came over to NRG.

Also Read: NAVI Valorant Acquire 4/5 of the FPX roster along with cNed for VCT 2023

Ardiis’s clutches and straight headshot Chamber plays made him a feared Sentinel/Duelist player. His team complimented his prowess well, which is why he succeeded in FPX. Now let us talk about Victor and how he was instrumental in creating space for OpTic.

Before OpTic split, they were one of the best teams in the world. Victor was crucial in attacking rounds because he could take duels confidently without dying, getting first kills and regrouping with the team. His Phoenix, Neon and Yoru plays were deadly, which teams couldn’t counter.

With FNS’s intellect, Crashies’ utility usage, Victor’s space creation and Ardiis’s dueling ability, NRG is looking to be one of the top dogs in VCT 2023. VCT 2023 begins in February 2023, with teams scrambling to pick up unrestricted free agents.

Also Read: Zeta Division VCT 2023 Final Roster Revealed