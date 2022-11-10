NAVI Valorant Acquire 4/5 of the FPX roster along with cNed for VCT 2023

NAVI Valorant acquires the whole FPX roster besides Ardiis. To replace Ardiis, they have gotten cNed from the former World Champions ACEND.

NAVI has made major changes in preparation for VCT 2023 as they drop their entire roster. To compensate for this, they are bringing in the whole FPX roster minus ardiis. To replace ardiis, they get cNed, a former World Champion who is mechanically gifted in his own right.

This roster change made big waves among the Valorant community, as it is now the favorite in the EMEA section of VCT 2023. The NAVI roster comprises cNed, Zyppan, Aneg1, Shao, and Suygetsu. Let us look at the roles of this roster in detail, along with their roles.

NAVI Valorant: Roster Breakdown for VCT 2023

Firstly, we have cNed from ACEND, the former World Champions. He is primarily a Duelist/Chamber main with the aim, game sense, and skill comparable to the greatest players. He played a huge part in ACEND obtaining the Championship by getting first kills and helping in defending sites.

Next is Zyppan, who is the Duelist of FPX. His aggressiveness perfectly matched FPX’s playstyle of speeding things up and slowing them down consecutively. His Raze plays were something to behold, and combined with Ardiis, they managed to get into sites and get kills to set up quick post plants.

Ange1, the IGL of FPX, played the Controller role and had great strategies that utilized all player’s abilities to set up counter plays and setups properly. Shao is the Initiator with a clutch potential that rivals 100T Derrek. He has mechanical aim, crisp crosshair placement, and perfect game sense.

Lastly, Suygetsu is the resident Sentinel player whose clutch potential is immense, the aim is good, and site defending ability is top of the line. He was responsible for FPX not losing sites and securing post-plants. He also has one of the best crosshair placement techniques out of all EMEA players.

In conclusion, the NAVI roster is fully geared up for VCT 2023 as it begins next year in February.

