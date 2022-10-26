Zeta Division VCT 2023 Final Roster Revealed

Zeta Division has revealed its final roster for VCT 2023, which consists of Laz, Dep, TENN, crow, SugarZ3ro, and barce.

Zeta Division made waves in 2022, going up against any team fathomable in VCT and giving them the fight of their lives. However, they have acquired a new player in their roster which, is barce. We will talk more about barce later. They removed Reita from their squad, who joined Detonation Gaming instead.

VCT 2023 is shaping up to be a banger of a tournament, as any team who can get their hands on a free agent is doing so. We recently saw Mazino transfer over to Leviatan; we have attached an article on that below.

Zeta Division VCT 2023 Roster Reveal



Zeta Division announced their roster in the above Tweet, as it gives a clear view of the whole roster and the coaches names. Let us talk about the team and the players in short. Zeta Division has won many regional tournaments ever since Valorant was released. However, they have struggled to find their footing in big-match scenarios.

They have won one regional Challengers while losing badly in Masters Stage 3 to Vivo Keyd. However, they came in 3rd place in VCT Masters 2022 as they lost to OpTic 0-3. They came into the 9th to 12th bracket in Champions 2022. Let us take a look at the roster.

Laz, the IGL, is a flex player, sometimes playing Chamber or Kayo and Viper. Crow is the team’s Initiator, playing agents like Breach, Sova, and Fade. Dep has a lot of experience playing PUBG, Overwatch, and Valorant. He is another flex player, ranging from playing agents like Jett, Omen, Neon, and Viper.

SugarZEro is the team’s controller who plays agents like Astra, Brimstone, Omen, and Viper. His smokes got Zeta a lot of rounds and safe entry into sites. TENN is the resident duelist who can sometimes play a Sage or a Kayo. The new player, barce, is also a controller player who previously was a part of DetonatioN.

The team is set, all that is left is to see them in action, and Japanese fans cannot wait.

