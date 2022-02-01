NSG Winter Championship: Where to watch, teams participating and bracket

“NSG: Winter Championship” is the biggest and most competitive Tier 2 NA VALORANT tourney.

The LCQ(last chance qualifier) for the NSG: Winter Championship starts tomorrow. The main event already has teams that qualified through points like Akrew, XSet, LG, Radiance, Knights, Renegades, Pioneers and even the Guard.

In the LCQ teams like Ghost, BBG, NRG, Soar, EG, Complexity, Cosmic Divide, Soniqs, Andbox and even Version1 are set to play tomorrow. Unless anyone pulls out of the LCQ or Main event.

Brace yourself, Winter Champs is coming… ❄️ Check out our schedule for the Winter Champs Grand Finals and get ready to tune in and find out who will reign as the Winter Champions!🏆 https://t.co/VvlWG8hFpe pic.twitter.com/k3Ao0oUh7y — Nerd Street (@nerdstreet) January 31, 2022

Details on the NSG: Winter Champpionship LCQ and the competition

Series: NSG Winter Championship

NSG Winter Championship Organizer: Nerd Street

Nerd Street Patch: 4.01

4.01 Type: Online

Online Region: North America

North America Teams: 64

64 Format: GSL Groups, Single Elimination Playoffs

GSL Groups, Single Elimination Playoffs Liquipedia Tier: B-Tier

B-Tier Streams: NerdStreet | Armamental

In this weeks NA VCT we saw how competitive and how is the level of these teams. Some of them are now even being considered or are already Tier 1 teams. So this might end up being the most competitive non-Riot organised NA tourney up to date. Literally at least half of the top 32 NA teams are possibly attending. With teams like Akrew who are now candidates to win the next VCT opens and the 4 teams who already qualified to challengers. This event will end up being an early taste of the regular season we’ll get later this month with these teams. We might even end up crowning a potential dark horse or potential contenders if they are consistently competitive with other teams.

Last chance qualifier has prize pool of $25,000. 8 teams from a total of 64 qualifying from the LCQ. The prize pool for the Main event is 50k with 24 total teams.

VALORANT in NA is thriving and it’s getting entertaining and interesting at all levels. If you enjoyed NA VCT, you’ll love watching this tourney. This tourney has already received some recognition from the fans.

