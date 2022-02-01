ESports

Bubzkji shifts career to CSGO expert for TV2 as Astralis terminates contract.

Bubzkji to join TV2 after contract termination with Astralis CSGO
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"Man I need one of these posters!" Allen Iverson gets emotional looking at a poster of him and Kobe Bryant from Game 4 of the 2001 NBA finals
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
Bubzkji to join TV2 after contract termination with Astralis CSGO
Bubzkji shifts career to CSGO expert for TV2 as Astralis terminates contract.

Bubzkji is about to join Danish news site TV2 as a CSGO expert, as Astralis…