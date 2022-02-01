Bubzkji shifts career to CSGO expert for TV2 as Astralis terminates contract.

Bubzkji is about to join Danish news site TV2 as a CSGO expert, as Astralis terminates the contract. What does the future hold for him?

Bubzkji and Astralis CSGO have settled on mutually terminating the contract. Astralis states that it never worked out the way the organisation wanted.

Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen, formerly known as Bubski, is a Danish pro CSGO player. Hence, it made sense to him to join the Astralis CSGO roster.

It never turned out the way we had hoped for when we signed you. We wish you the best of luck with your new job. ⭐ Thank you. ♥ Read: https://t.co/h5DoXp8rLb — Astralis Counter-Strike (@AstralisCS) January 31, 2022

But, as we can now see, it was not to be. Astralis, like most other teams, did not win any LANs in 2021.

Yet, they won 3 consecutive CSGO majors. London, then Katowice and finally, Berlin. From 2018 to 2019, Astralis dominated most Championships.

And when the team started losing, the organisation stepped in. also, it has to be taken into consideration that Astralis is fickle-minded on rosters.

BubzKji and Astralis CSGO mutually agreed on the Termination of the Contract.

These are the final few matches that Bubzkji played for Astralis.

To be fair, Lucas was never given enough playtime on the team. Of the 19 tournaments Astralis attended in 2021, Bubzkji appeared on the roster only 9 times.

That is a serious undervaluation for the player that a team just signed. Furthermore, it is an organisation’s duty to help with the careers of young players.

No fucking way you guys are marketing this as #FreeBubzkji. You guys were the ones that were holding him in jail AND took away his chance at playing at a major for the first time. One that he qualified you for. Absolute dogshit PR team for a dogshit org. — Gluthix (@MuhhFucca) January 31, 2022

But, at 23 years old, Lucas has decided to take an indefinite break from the pro scene. It is a heartbreaking account of a player who was expected to make a name. And an organisation took away that opportunity.

Astralis at the moment is improving. They finished second in Group B of BLAST Premier Spring.

What lies ahead for Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen? TV2 for now.

This is my last day as an Astralis player, as I’ve decided to terminate my contract. Im thankful for some of the unforgettable experience and people i’ve managed to meet over these last 20 months. It’s been an incredibly informative and educational journey. More answers later ♥️ — Bubzkji (@Bubzkji) January 31, 2022

Currently, Lucas has decided to move on. We will be seeing more of him as a CSGO expert/analyst. For now, he is joining TV2, a Danish news agency.

We wish him prosperity in his future endeavours. Hopefully, Bubzkji finds more success with TV2 than he did with Astralis CSGO.

This is all Astralis Sports Director, Kasper Hvidt had to say:

“It never turned out to what we all hoped it would and I am glad we have found a solution giving Lucas free hands to find the best possible solution for his future. Despite joining us in a difficult time, being in and out of the team and only rarely playing his favorite position, Lucas has played a significant role in Astralis over the past two years

