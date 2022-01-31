Enigma Gaming defeat Global Esports to win India Qualifier 1 of Valorant Conquerors Championship

Enigma Gaming defeated one of India’s biggest VALORANT teams, Global Esports.

After recently signing Karan “excali” Mahadeshwar to the lineup and bringing Coach Lukas “yb” Gröning from Germany, Enigma Gaming (EG) appears invincible. They beat Global Esports (GE), the winner of the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2021, and earned the first slot for the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 Grand Finale Playoffs by winning the India Qualifier 1.

Well Played @enigmagamingindia, We have our Winners for #VCC2022 India Qualifiers 1 🏆🏆taking the series from @globalesportsin! 💪 Final Score 3-1 to @enigmagamingindia 👑 Join us tomorrow for the #VCC2022 PK & AF Qualifiers

👉 Stay tuned for more updates#trialbyfire pic.twitter.com/SyCohs3Q3A — NODWIN Gaming (@NodwinGaming) January 30, 2022

VCC 2022 India Qualifier 1 Finals Map Veto and scoreline

Ascent: GE 13-5 EG Bind: GE 4-13 EG Haven: GE 7-13 EG Icebox: GE 10-13 EG Split: N/A

In a best-of-five series, EG prevails 3-1.

Starting the series on Ascent, GE exerted dominance and won the match with a swift 13-5 score. However, moving into the Bind map, it appeared that the tables had been turned, as EG managed to give them the identical treatment they had suffered on Ascent, winning 13-4. Haven despite being GE’s selection, EG once again took the lead and won 13-7.

Fourth map Icebox ended up being the series’ last map, as EG advanced early and achieved match point, as well as the series point for them. GE showed flashes of life towards the finish, but Excali denied GE’s comeback by a clutch 4k in round 23 and won the map 13-10, giving EG the series 3-1.

Enigma Gaming is now qualified for the VCC 2022 Grand Final Playoffs. Whereas Global Esports is still in the game and will compete in the Wildcard Qualifiers.

