Riot Dev responds to VALORANT community backlash after recent Ask VALORANT

Riot Games received a lot of backlash for not working on a replay system in VALORANT. However, a Riot Dev has transparently said they are working on it.

Ask VALORANT has been a popular way for the VALORANT community to interact with the developers of VALORANT. In the very first few Ask VALORANT events, the developers had very excitedly mentioned a replay system. However, after that there was no update on the system.

Now, recently Ask VALORANT took place in which the devs clearly mentioned that at the moment there are no talks of a replay system. This led to the community and fanbase being enraged at Riot. But apparently, Riot is finally listening to their community.

Riot Dev responds to community backlash

“Going to clarify first: we want in-game replays, they will happen but are taking longer than we want,” said Arnar Hrafn Gylafson. The Riot Dev responded on a Twitlongr post with specific responses to the backlash.

Follow up from last weeks ask val response Read: https://t.co/lZngQOb1r4 — Arnar Hrafn Gylfason (@ArnarHrafn) May 26, 2022

He then mentions what is coming up in Episode 5 and Episode 6. He talks about a new map being close to ready along with Deathmatch changes and new game mode, agent balancing and the tournament system being close to ready.

Moving forward, he talks about making sure that his team feels confident in sharing more information frequently. This definitely feels like a step in the right direction from the Riot Devs as they aspire to be more “visible” with their community. Creating a positive environment around their quickly rising game should be their first priority. Although it took severe backlash and criticism from their player base and viewers, they did reach to a much better conclusion with a positive and hopeful message.

When will the replay system be introduced?

Currently, the only information we have gotten is that Riot is working on it. No updates as to when the replay system will be released has been shared yet. They have clarified that we will be getting in-game replays but it is taking longer than desired.