Paper Rex f0rsaken VALORANT Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings

Paper Rex’s f0rsaken created an insane amount of kills through his aggressive playstyle. Let’s take a look at his VALORANT settings and the gear he uses.

Paper Rex was one of the top teams in the recent VCT Master’s. Their success was greatly credited to their aggressive playstyle. This aggressive playstyle being led by f0rsaken himself on a Duelist. He is absolutely one of the most respected Duelists in the world and can be considered one of the best.

Paper Rex reached new heights in the eSports scene being a team from Asia because they brought something new to the game. F0rsaken himself changed how the fans view duelists. Let’s dive right into the gear and VALORANT settings of one of the best duelists in the world.

F0rsaken’s Gear

Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Monitor BENQ XL2546K 240hz Mousepad Logitech G640 Keyboard Ducky One 2 Backlit Series TKL White LED Headset HyperX Cloud ll Earphone Logitech G333 Microphone Condenser Blue Yeti

F0rsaken’s VALORANT Settings

Mouse Settings

Mouse Hertz 1000 DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0,712 Scope Sensitivity 1 Mouse Acceleration OFF Windows Sensitivity 6/11

Video Settings

Display Mode Fullscreen Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9

Material Quality – Low Anti-Aliasing – None Detail Quality – Low Anisotropic Filtering – 8x Texture Quality – Low Improve Clarity – On UI Quality – Low Bloom – Off Vignette – Off Distortion – Off Vsync – Off First Person Shadows – Off NVIDIA Reflex – On + Boost

Crosshair Settings

Color White Show Inner Lines Off Outlines On Outer Lines 0/3/1/2 Center Dot On Fade Off Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

