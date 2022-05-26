Paper Rex f0rsaken VALORANT Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings

Paper Rex’s f0rsaken created an insane amount of kills through his aggressive playstyle. Let’s take a look at his VALORANT settings and the gear he uses.
Paper Rex was one of the top teams in the recent VCT Master’s. Their success was greatly credited to their aggressive playstyle. This aggressive playstyle being led by f0rsaken himself on a Duelist. He is absolutely one of the most respected Duelists in the world and can be considered one of the best.
Paper Rex reached new heights in the eSports scene being a team from Asia because they brought something new to the game. F0rsaken himself changed how the fans view duelists. Let’s dive right into the gear and VALORANT settings of one of the best duelists in the world.
F0rsaken’s Gear
|Mouse
|Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless
|Monitor
|BENQ XL2546K 240hz
|Mousepad
|Logitech G640
|Keyboard
|Ducky One 2 Backlit Series TKL White LED
|Headset
|HyperX Cloud ll
|Earphone
|Logitech G333
|Microphone
|Condenser Blue Yeti
F0rsaken’s VALORANT Settings
Mouse Settings
|Mouse Hertz
|1000
|DPI
|800
|In-game Sensitivity
|0,712
|Scope Sensitivity
|1
|Mouse Acceleration
|OFF
|Windows Sensitivity
|6/11
Video Settings
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Material Quality – Low
|Anti-Aliasing – None
|Detail Quality – Low
|Anisotropic Filtering – 8x
|Texture Quality – Low
|Improve Clarity – On
|UI Quality – Low
|Bloom – Off
|Vignette – Off
|Distortion – Off
|Vsync – Off
|First Person Shadows – Off
|NVIDIA Reflex – On + Boost
Crosshair Settings
|Color
|White
|Show Inner Lines
|Off
|Outlines
|On
|Outer Lines
|0/3/1/2
|Center Dot
|On
|Fade
|Off
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
