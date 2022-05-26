Valorant NA VCT Challengers Group Stage Week 3 Schedule

With the NA VCT Challengers 2 Group Stage continuing in a few days, here is the schedule and where to watch the week 3 group stage matches.

With a very stressful week-2 teams are preparing regressively to secure their win in week 3. A lot of teams are on their 2-0 losses streak and they desperately need to get a win.

We are currently in the Group stage part of the NA VCT challengers where 12 top teams are divided into two groups of six. And the 6 teams will go against each other in the round-robin format to qualify for playoffs. We know it is a pretty long and somewhat confusing format but it’s worth it.

For now, however, let’s take look a at the schedule for Week 3.

Also Read: VALORANT Patch 4.10 brings forth a UI Bug and accidental changes to Raze’s Blast Pack and Showstopper which have been fixed by Riot Games

Valorant NA VCT Group Stage Schedule

Friday, May 28th

Match 1: The Guard vs TSM ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (29th May))

The Guard vs TSM ( (29th May)) Match-2: Luminosity Gaming vs EG (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(29th May) | 4:30 PM IST(29th May))

Saturday, May 29th

Match 1: Sentinals vs Optic Gaming ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (30 May))

Sentinals vs Optic Gaming ( (30 May)) Match-2: 100 Thieves vs XSET (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(30 May) | 4:30 PM IST(30 May))

Sunday, May 30

Match 1: Faze Clan vs Cloud9 ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (31st May))

Faze Clan vs Cloud9 ( (31st May)) Match-2: Ghost vs NRG (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(31st May) | 4:30 PM IST(31st May))

Also Read: “Are you sure that Astra’s not cheating?!”: Valorant Twitter goes crazy as a player gets a 3-bullet ACE with a Reaver Sheriff

Where can you watch the Series Live?

There are a lot of options to watch the NA VCT Group stage. The official channels for NA VCT 2022 by Valorant are:

1) Twitch

2) Youtube

Riot has also allowed a lot of the fan-favorite streamers to host a watch party for the Valorant Champions tour.

If you don’t want to watch the official stream, you also have the option to watch-party with some big names:

1) Tarik

2) Kyedae

3) Platchatpodcast

The streams will start at 1:00 PM PDT and all the official streams will start around the same time.