The Guard VALORANT: History, Roster, Crosshair, Gameplay Clips

The Guard VALORANT: Let’s take a look at TGRD’s (NA) History, Roster, Crosshair and Gameplay Clips.

History

The Guard (TGRD) is an American Esports team formed by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE). The Guard was initially founded with the Los Angeles Gladiators of the Overwatch League and the Los Angeles Guerrillas of the Call of Duty League. TGRD was the top-seeded team from NA, fans had an eye out for their rivalry with OpTic Gaming.

Roster

The team is coached by Matthew Elmore aka “mCe”, an American national. He’ a former CSGO coach, analyst and player.

The team’s IGL Jacbo Batio “valyn” hails from the USA. He is the team’s controller, his main agents being Omen, Brimstone and Viper. Michael Bernet aka “neT” hails from the USA. He mostly plays the role of sentinel for his team. His main agents are Killjoy, Chamber and Viper. Ha Jung-woo aka “sayaplayer” hails from South Korea. He frags out for his team with his main agents Jett and Raze. Sayaplayer is a former Overwatch pro player. He played for Florida Mayhem in the Overwatch League. Jonah Pulice aka “JonahP” is a Canadian player. His main agents are Sage, Breach and Omen. He’s a former CSGO player. Trent Cairns aka “trent” is an American player. He plays the role of initiator for his team. His main agents are Skye, Breach and Sova. Harrison Chang aka “psalm” is the only inactive member of the team. He was moved to bench on 17th January when trent joined the team. Psalm is a former Fortnite player.

Crosshairs

Copy the crosshair code and paste it into the “import profile code” section in crosshair settings.

valyn – 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

neT – 0;P;c;1;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;6;1l;0;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Sayaplayer – 0;s;1;P;c;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.75;o;1

JonahP – 0;P;c;5;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

trent – 0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Current Standings

The Guard had an amazing run in the VCT. The young team managed to secure the top seed position in NA book a spot in the plays-offs at VCT Masters Reykjavík. After their loss against PRX (0-2) TGRD has managed to secure 8th position in the VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters – Reykjavík winning $25,000.

Our young team has learned a lot from our first international LAN tournament. The #VCT journey is not over – today simply marks the start of our preparation for Stage 2. We’ll see you all there!#StandGuard pic.twitter.com/WXPxoirrHD — The Guard (@TheGuard) April 16, 2022

Gameplay Clips

JonahP’s Ace

Valyn

neT

Sayaplayer

Trent