Valorant Organization The Guard Reportedly Lays Off ‘Every Single’ Employee; Fate of the Valorant Team Unknown

Recently The Guard reportedly laid off every single member of the organization after inviting them to LA. More information about the event below.

Valorant team The Guard quite recently laid off every member of its organization after inviting them to LA. We do not know the exact reason for the layoffs but The Guard’s hashtag was trending on Twitter, which caused a lot of people to investigate, including us. Most of the people who were fired were from creative and production. However, the fate of the Valorant team is unknown. We doubt they are going to get laid off however since NA Challengers is still underway.

The Guard Undergoes Massive Layoffs Similar to 100T and OpTic; Production and Creative in Tatters

According to sources, every single employee at @TheGuard has been laid off. pic.twitter.com/vmnRlHvQsT — Esports (@esports) February 22, 2023

Even though the organization has one of the most secure backings (Kroenke Sports and Entertainment), it laid off most of the employees which comes as a huge surprise. GUARD Hunter, who is one of the most active parts of the org’s social media tweeted out the news about the lay-offs, announcing that he himself was affected.

BREAKING: Layoffs have now hit The Guard as they lay off all of their content, social, talent, and creative teams Sources: myself lmao pic.twitter.com/8YZS3kF3Ia — Hunter (@HUN2R) February 22, 2023



Till now, we do not have a concrete reason as to why this happened. However, experts predict that 2023 will be a comparatively worse year for Esports. As we saw earlier in the year, Microsoft, OpTic, and 100T laid off multiple employees during the start. It is unclear if it was financial trouble or some other issue. However, The Guard’s layoffs were primarily for people who worked behind the scenes.

The org has teams for Valorant, Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Apex Legends. We are unsure if the layoffs will affect them but in most cases, they won’t. We do not have an official statement from The Guard yet but will update you when it does come out.

