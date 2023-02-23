Who is The Owner of The Guard? Stan Kroenke, Net Worth, and Ownership Explained

The Guard has been in the headlines due to the organization laying off multiple employees. We will look at the org owner in this article.

The Guard has emerged as one of the most influential teams in NA Valorant so far this season. They have made names as the underdogs and defeated reputed teams like Sentinels and TSM in lots of matches. However, their owner Stan Kroenke is not only the owner of the organization but countless other teams in and out of Esports. Even though the org has huge financial backing, they laid off multiple employees at once recently. You can read all about it below.

Stan Kroenke is the Owner of The Guard; Along with Arsenal FC and LA Rams

Stan Kroenke is the owner of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment. Through this organization, he purchased many teams including Arsenal FC, one of the most well-known Football teams of all time. In addition to that, he also owns the Call of Duty team LA Guerillas, the Overwatch Team LA Gladiators, the Arena Football Team Colorado Crush, and the owner of a Basketball team named Denver Nuggets.

Stan Kroenke has a net worth of over $12.8 Billion. Just 0.1 billion of his net worth can help The Guard to retain all of the employees and manage the organization for at least 5 years. We do not know why the decision to lay off so many employees was made. In addition, he also owns So-Fi stadium, Emirates stadium, Paramount Theatre, and a lot more. There are multiple income streams for this billionaire which keep him at the top of the charts.

Quite recently he made the headlines indirectly by laying off The Guard employees. However, we do not know the reasoning behind the layoffs. We do not know how Stan Kroenke is going to respond to these layoffs but we will keep you posted on whatever happens with the team. As far as we know, the players themselves are not fired, the socials, graphic, and apparel teams are.

