VALORANT Bundle Soulstrife release date to be announced soon after bundle gets leaked online, check out first look, and price

Just in the nick of time, a new Halloween bundle is going to get released for the players to enjoy. The Soulstrife bundle was leaked online today by many Valorant leaker, and VALORANT Bundle Soulstrife leaked online by ValorLeaks, who has a history of being extremely accurate with his information. VALORANT Bundle Soulstrife release date is also going to get announced soon. From what we know so far, the skin will be available for the Ghost, Phantom, and Spectre.

According to the leaked image, the bundle is going to have an all over spooky aesthetic with black and white set as the base theme for it. It is all the more reason for people to believe that it was made keeping the spooky season in mind.

Also Read: God of War Ragnarok reportedly allows players to mix and match armor sets while keeping stats intact.

VALORANT Bundle Soulstrife Release Date, First Look and Price

From what we can make of the skin, it is an exuberant mix of Halloween and the kind of skins VALORANT is known for. It might have a very basic colour-scheme but one can not deny, the first look of the Soulstrife is going to engage anyone who sees it. Not just the skin of the gun, the magazine also has a distinct pattern on it, making it more appealing.

As mentioned above, the skin will be available for Spectre, Phantom and Ghost. But that is not just it. Here is a full list of weapons that the skin will be available for:

Ghost

Guardian

Melee Weapon

Phantom

Spectre

Based on the past skins, the price of the Soulstrife could be around 7000 VP. That information is not yet revealed by Riot Games. Considering this is a premium skin, it is likely to cost this high. Besides this, it is not clear whether the skin is going to be a part of the upgradable skin sets or not.

Not just that, even the release date of the skin or the bundle is also not available. However, players and fans of the game firmly believe the bundle is going to come out in the first week of November. We will update the details regarding the same as soon as there is concrete information available.

Also read: Sniper Elite 5 update 1.13 introduces new weapons and free multiplayer map