God of War Ragnarok reportedly allows players to mix and match armor sets while keeping stats intact

A highly requested feature for God of War (2018), has finally made its way to Ragnarok. Players will now be able to mix and match armor while retaining their stats in the game. Labeled a ‘transmogrification’ system, this allows users to keep the visuals of a certain set of armor while carrying over the stats of better gear to it. This was one of the few points of contention with the original PS4 release and it seems that the developers have listened. The revelation was made during a Discord Q&A session where the developers that the system will be implemented in the sequel. Aside from this armor will function quite differently in GoW: Ragnarok. Here are all the details revealed so far.

God of War Ragnarok armor to get transmog system and better upgradability

The feature was confirmed to be a part of the game on a voiced Q&A session at the official Santa Monica Studios Discord channel. Answering a fan’s question, lead combat designer, Mihir Sheth had the following to say:

Q: Since we’re talking about armor. I like to look good, alright everyone at the studio knows this about me. Fashion first for Kratos, of course. I know one of the requests for 2018 was the ability to maybe have the stats you want, but you know, give Kratos the runway look you want. So this is a question from SpiritWolf and a lot of other people; Will there be an armor transmog system?

Mihir Sheth: The short answer is yes. There is a way to do it…it’s there in the game.

With this confirmation, users can tailor Kratos’ look without compromising gameplay. Attributes and stats from superior gear can be applied to more aesthetically pleasing armor, making for better customization. Additionally, armor will receive more changes this time around. The developers earlier stated that refining what worked in the previous game was their focus. In this vein, armor can now be upgraded to a much greater degree. Earlier, GoW 2018 armor could only be upgraded three times, limiting their late-game viability. Ragnarok now allows players to upgrade armor to level nine, provided they have the required resources.

Those looking to get their hands on the game as soon as possible can begin preloading on November 2, 2022. GoW: Ragnarok releases on November 9, 2022, on PS4 and PS5.