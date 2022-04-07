VALORANT: How to find the perfect mouse sensitivity and DPI?

If you’re new to VALORANT, finding the right sensitivity and mouse DPI (dots per inch) is a must to consistently rank up.

VALORANT being a tactical multiplayer 5v5 shooter vidoe game, requires a lot of mechanical skill. Your mouse is one of the most important things to understand in VALORANT. As it controls almost everything on your screen. Whether it be simply clicking heads, peeking angles, using abilities or even to plant/defuse a bomb.

Your mouse sensitivity and DPI determines your approach to the aforementioned actions in game. The more comfortable you are with your sensitivity and mouse DPI, the easier the game becomes.

valorant is so weird to me, i can use a mouse and sens and my aim training scores will go down, but my aim in game will get significantly more handsome i don’t get it — TSM FTX Corey (@Corey_OW) May 3, 2021

The best mouse sensitivity and DPI

First of all, you’ll want to understand that your sensitivity in Valorant is determined by two things. Firstly, your mouse’s ‘dots per inch’ (DPI) setting and secondly, your in-game sensitivity setting. It’s the combination of these which will affect your crosshair movement speed… and ultimately your aim!