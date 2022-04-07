VALORANT: How to find the perfect mouse sensitivity and DPI?

If you’re new to VALORANT, finding the right sensitivity and mouse DPI (dots per inch) is a must to consistently rank up.
VALORANT being a tactical multiplayer 5v5 shooter vidoe game, requires a lot of mechanical skill. Your mouse is one of the most important things to understand in VALORANT. As it controls almost everything on your screen. Whether it be simply clicking heads, peeking angles, using abilities or even to plant/defuse a bomb.
Your mouse sensitivity and DPI determines your approach to the aforementioned actions in game. The more comfortable you are with your sensitivity and mouse DPI, the easier the game becomes.
The best mouse sensitivity and DPI
First of all, you’ll want to understand that your sensitivity in Valorant is determined by two things. Firstly, your mouse’s ‘dots per inch’ (DPI) setting and secondly, your in-game sensitivity setting. It’s the combination of these which will affect your crosshair movement speed… and ultimately your aim!
After you’ve selected your DPI, you can now begin to experiment with your effective DPI (eDPI). To calculate that, you’ll simply want to take your chosen DPI and multiply that by your in-game sense. As a basic example, 400 DPI x 0.50 Valorant sensitivity = 200 eDPI.
While there is no magic number here, it is recommended that players fall somewhere between 200 – 400 eDPI when starting out. A tried and tested method to figure this out is the simple 180° test.
To do this, take your mouse to the left-most side of your mousepad and drag it horizontally across to the right-most side. Your character will want to complete a 180° turn from one side to the other.
While the eDPI range is recommended (and most professional players fall somewhere within that), just know that this all comes down to preference. For example, T1’s Braxton ‘Brax’ Pierce has an eDPI of 141.6, whereas 100 Thieves’ Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin runs a staggering eDPI of 576.
