Fnatic Derke gets his Covid Test result back which determines if he will either be benched or will play in Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik

Fnatic Derke the dualist king for Fnatic finally got his covid test results back. Which stopped him, from playing in masters initially.

Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev is a 19-year-old Finnish-Russian player who currently plays for Fnatic. Back in his CS: GO days he used to go by the name Derkeps where he was an awper, rising in his popularity. He used to play for teams such as Kova esports and FcottoND however, due to circumstances he made his move to Valorant on 26th February 2021.

In Valorant he started by playing for teams such as Unsigned and CrowCrowd, but joined Fnatic in April 2021. And has been playing as their dualist ever since.

Also Read: Valorant Lineups: Best places to get Valorant ability lineups for postplants and strats

Fnatic Derke Covid test result

Derke was previously diagnosed as Covid positive, which led him to be temporarily off the team. As Valorant LAN rules state that if a player is Covid positive, he or she will not take part in the LAN even until he or she gets back with a negative test result.

And in the case of Derke, he was to come back with a negative test before the 7th. Else otom was to play in his place.

This gives VIP access to Derke as he now has the go-ahead to rejoin his team in Masters. And we might see Fnatic back on the top leagues with their key dualist back in the squad.

Got negative from the lab too, cya @ Iceland pic.twitter.com/npmwcGYjLA — FNATIC Derke (@derkeps) April 6, 2022

Also Read: “I don’t regret switching to VALORANT.”: Nitr0 talks about his experiences with VALORANT and CS: GO

Current Fnatic Valorant Roster

The starting lineup for the Fnatic Valorant Roster is:

Boaster(IGL)

Fearoth

Derke

Magnum

Mistic

You can catch these players live in their first match against Ninjas in Pyjamas on 10th April, on Twitch.tv/valorant.