IShowSpeed gets banned from Valorant and other Riot Games after some of his sexist comments come to light

After some of his toxic sexist comments comes to light. IShowSpeed gets a permanent ban from Valorant and all Riot games.

Darren Watkins Jr. better known as IShowSpeed or Speed is a 19-year-old Youtube streamer. He is famous for his gaming live streams and in-game content. He also has 6.98 million subscribers on his Youtube channel and almost 300k followers on his Twitter account.

Speed has been in and out of some controversies in the past, but this particular one seems to be coming back to bite him. A clip from a few months back has been going quite viral recently. In which Speed is verbally abusing a female player.

“what b*tch? is a b*tch talking to me? is a female talking to me? get off the f*cking game and do your husbands dishes b*tch” Actually unbelievable kids be looking up to this and finding it alright — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 6, 2022

Also Read: Fnatic Derke gets his Covid Test result back which determines if he will either be benched or will play in Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik

IShowSpeed gets permabanned from all Riot games

After this clip went viral, some of the Valorant developers got wind of it. And they escalated it to proper authorities. So one of the Game producers, Sara Dadafshar took the bold steps of Perma banning him from all Riot games.

This is a huge yikes and we do NOT want players like this in our community at all. I went ahead and perma banned this player from VALORANT, as well as all other Riot Games. Thanks for raising this. Please keep raising stuff like this and reporting so we can make VAL safer. 🔨🔥 — 🌱 Sara Dadafshar (@npcSara) April 7, 2022

And after all this escalation and talking, Speed came out with an apology video. Stating how this clip is a few months old, and that he was not having a good day that day. And how he himself was receiving racial comments that day after his aunt died. At the same time saying that he takes full accountability for what happened and has improved since then.

All of this is well and good, but nothing justifies talking to a person like he did. And if he has actually changed why didn’t he apologize before the Video went viral and he got a ban. This type of behavior is what leads to other kids thinking abusing women is a cool thing to do. We have seen a lot of sexual comments in-game for all games, but if famous streams start doing it the community is doomed.

Also Read: Best Phantom skins: Which are the most popular Phantom skins in Valorant?