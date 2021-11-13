Valorant PBE Sign up and Download : Prerequisites and how and where to apply

Valorant PBE is only available for a limited number of people, check if you are eligible or not to apply for PBE, and how to apply for it.

Valorant P.B.E. or Public Beta Environment is a public client for valorant which hosts upcoming updates a little early. This client is accessible for some people. So that they can test out the upcoming updates and looks for any bugs or issues to be fixed before making the updates live for the public.

Contrary to the client’s name, it is not available for everyone (i.e. the public). To get your account approved to play in the PBE some prerequisites are to be met.

Valorant PBE requirements

There are some requirements that people who want to register have to fulfill. The requirements are as follows:

Have no current bans or restrictions.

Must be in the North America region, and you must consistently play from there.

If these requirements are met, you can apply for PBE and wait for Riot to respond by making your account live. However, Keep in mind that meeting these requirements does not guarantee that we will be selected.

How to apply

Valorant doesn’t create a new PBE only account, they allow for your live account to be accessible in the PBE Client. So, make sure you sign up using your current account.

You can apply for the PBE by clicking on the “Apply now” button on this page.

After applying download the client from this site. And log into the client using the credentials you signed up with.

Note: PBE only goes live now a week before a new patch is set to go public. And in the meantime, the client is always offline.

You can report any new bugs on the VALORANT PBE Subreddit, and if the bug already exists just add a comment on the pre-existing post. You will also get regular updates on the PBE on the subreddit.

