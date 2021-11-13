Valorant 3.10 Update Leaks for upcoming patch and bundle : Chamber, agent profiles and new tournament mode expected in next Valorant Update

Take a look at all things to come in the upcoming Valorant 3.10 patch ranging from the new agent to the new bundle and in-game changes.

The previous patch 3.09 was well-received by the community. Which consisted of allowing 5-stacking in all ranked leagues, a new bundle (Arcane collector set, and also the Radiant Crisis 001), and much more. However, people expected that they would be able to play the new agent with this patch. But sadly he got delayed till the next update.

The new update will launch in 4 days. And to test the upcoming patch, Chamber(New Agent) was made live on PBE yesterday. PBE, also known as Public Beta Environment is a separate server for people to test upcoming patches and give feedback. Appy for PBE here.

Chamber will be playable tomorrow on PBE | #VALORANT — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) November 11, 2021

Valorant 3.10 upcoming updates

New Agent “Chamber” and his Contract Skin

Chamber is the new sentinel with abilities ranging from teleporting to equipping his sniper rifle. Check all his abilities here. We have witnessed my teasers for Chamber in the past 4 months and we finally get to play him. Here is a sneak peek into his gameplay by Revent Valorant.

With this new agent, we also get to complete the new Chamber Contract which consisted of a classic skin inspired by Chamber.

Chamber Contract Skin: Finesse Classic | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/a8jeOm8ohv — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) November 12, 2021

Agent Profiles

Agent Profiles are profiles where we can save different key-binds for different agents. Specifically, if you are a player who likes to play with a different set of keybinds for each agent you are in luck.

Agent Profiles | #VALORANT ~ Agent profiles will allow you to have different keybinds for each agent. — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) November 12, 2021

Tournament Mode

Valorant Tournament mode was leaked a long time ago. This mode is rank-specific, to illustrate teams participating in the tournament will be in the same rank league. Riot never revealed an official date for the release of this mode, but we might have been able to play this from the next update.

Tournaments Update | #VALORANT ~ Tournaments will require you to verify your phone number to be allowed to play in Valorant Tournaments. — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) November 12, 2021

Upcoming Skin Bundle

We are most likely to see the Magepunk 2.0 bundle for the next patch. In fact, the first installment of Magepunk was a huge success and Riot wants to build on top of that. The Magepunk 2.0 is most likely consists of a vandal, sheriff, melee, and an Operator however, this is not official yet and riot could opt to change the skin set.