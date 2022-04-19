VCT Master’s 2022: One of these 4 teams will be taking home the VCT Master’s trophy

With just a few days left for the VCT Master’s Grand Final, let’s take a look at the current Top 4 teams this season.

LOUD, OpTic Gaming, ZETA Division and Paper Rex are the Top 4 teams in VCT Master’s 2022. With LOUD and OpTic playing against each other on April 22 after a short and deserved break. LOUD vs OpTic Gaming will play in the Upper Bracket Final. The winner of this series will move onto the Grand Final with a shot to win it all.

In the Lower Bracket we have ZETA Division versus Paper Rex in the Lower Round 3. The winner of this matchup will move ahead to the Lower Final to play against the loser of the Upper Final. Whereas the loser of the Lower Round 3 will be eliminated.

Here’s the Playoff bracket after 9 straight days of action: pic.twitter.com/O1MteKvRRN — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) April 18, 2022

Upper Bracket Final: LOUD v/s OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming and LOUD have proven that they are “giants” from their respective regions. OpTic Gaming came out of NA as the 2nd seed after losing to The Guard. However, their VCT Master’s run has been nothing short of amazing. Their previous LAN experience helped them tremendously and they are easily one of the biggest powerhouses in VALORANT.

LOUD was the 1st seed from the BR/LATAM region. They were easily one of the most overlooked teams with little to no recognition. They have yet to lose a match in the VCT Master’s and surely they are hungry to keep that winning streak alive.

Lower Round 3: ZETA Divison vs Paper Rex

Paper Rex were favourites from APAC and ZETA Division was the only team out of Japan. ZETA Division is carrying Japan’s hope on their shoulders. Zeta Division had played against DRX in te first match of VCT Master’s and got annihilated. But all they needed was that kick and now they have proven to be a dark horse in the VCT Master’s.

Paper Rex from APAC has showed dominance in their Challengers to qualify for VCT Master’s. They are an Asian powerhouse and fans can’t wait to see them play again on Friday.

This Master’s has proven to be bizarre as we don’t have a single EMEA team in the Top 4.