Valorant PBE Reveals Cypher Buff: Details

The Valorant Public Beta Environment reveals that Cypher will get a huge buff in the newest patch of the game. Details below.

Valorant is a never evolving game, and ensuring a balance between the agents is a critical thing that The Devs can do. However, due to the barrage of new agents coming into the game, it is hard t keep track of how the old agents fare.

A popular agent who is a victim of this situation is Cypher. He has been on the sidelines for too long while his fellow Sentinels take charge of the game. In fact, his pick rate has gone down the drain for competitive games.

That is why the PBE Server for Valorant recently revealed a buff Cypher would receive that will help even the odds. Let us look at the details.

Valorant PBE Cypher Changes



The above video will give you everything you need to know about this Cypher Buff but let us discuss the numerics in detail.

The Tripwire’s distance is increasing, which means it will cover more distance. The value increases from 1000 to 1500, allowing Cypher to cover wider angles when holding sites.

However, the most significant change is the Ultimate ability buff. Cypher’s Ultimate is very circumstantial compared to other ultimate abilities, which is why it must have some oomph. Here are the new changes.

After attaching to a Dead Player’s corpse, the Ultimate will reveal the enemy’s location twice. There will be a four-second delay between each ping.

This change in the Ultimate is functional but does not make him game-breaking. It is a fair change. However, there is one more change we need to cover.

The time restriction on the Ultimate is removed, meaning you can cast it on corpses without expiring.

The range of the cast is also improved, from 1200 to 1800.

There are no changes to the Spycam, but the dark silhouette that appears when an enemy is marked is softened because it disrupts the player’s concentration. Also, the silhouette disappears when the marked enemy is on the screen instead of behind a wall. These are all the changes to Cypher.

