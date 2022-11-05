Valorant: Phantom vs. Vandal, which one is better?

Phantom is better in Valorant if you are a smokes player or are planning to play close. Vandal is preferable for long-range.

Phantom vs. Vandal is an age-old question for newer and older players. However, there is still no concrete answer to which gun is better than the other. Both are designed in such a way that they help players with a certain playstyle rather than being better than the other.

They are situational. A Phantom is a 140-damage headshot in close ranges, while the long-range headshot drops to 124. A Vandal is a 160-damage headshot, no matter the range. However, it falls off in other aspects. Let’s discuss this.

Valorant: Phantom vs. Vandal

Phantom – Pros and Cons

The Phantom has a more consistent recoil pattern and a faster fire rate than the Vandal. There are no bullet tracers for the gun, which is useful for spamming through the smoke. Phantom is suited to players who are playing smokes or people who are sprayers.

If you are a player who likes to crouch spray frequently rather than tap fire, you will have a better time fighting with the Phantom. The cons are the low damage compared to Vandal and the damage drop in long ranges. That is why, if you prefer playing close quarters rather than long-range, you should stick with the Phantom.

Vandal – Pros and Cons

The Vandal is the highest damaging continuous-firing weapon in the game. It can kill a person with a single clean headshot. Vandal does 40 body damage even at farther ranges, meaning you only need 4 bullets to kill. It also has decent spam potential allowing you to shoot through walls quickly.

The cons are the low fire rate, bullet tracers, and inconsistent recoil pattern. The Vandal is a better-suited gun to aimers and hardcore tappers, which is why C9 Yay is a consistent user of this gun.

Valorant Phantom vs. Vandal Debate: Verdict

If you are a spammer, a crouch sprayer, or a smoke player, and thrive at short to medium range, go with the Phantom. If you like to take aim duels and prefer tapping, go with the Vandal.

