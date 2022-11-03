SEN Tarik: Valorant Updated Crosshair, Mouse Settings, Keybinds

Today we will look at the mouse sensitivity, video settings, and keybinds for Lil bro SEN Tarik. Keep reading.

Tarik continues to entertain the Valorant community by being a goof, a beast, and a major winner, switching depending on the situation. Today, we will look at the crosshair, video settings, keybinds, and more for the Top G of Valorant.

SEN Tarik

Crosshair

Tarik frequently switches his crosshair in Valorant, but his go-to crosshair is the simple dot crosshair. Alternatively, he uses C9 yay’s crosshair a lot too. Let us see how you can get the dot crosshair.

Color – White

Outlines and Center dot – On

Inner and Outer Lines – Off

Center Opacity – 1

Outline Thickness – 1

Center Dot Thickness – 2 to 5

Video Settings

The monitor Tarik uses is the LG ULTRAGEAR27GNB750-B. Although it has a refresh rate of 240Hz, its graphical settings are low to provide the highest FPS possible. Let us take a look at the video settings.

Resolution – 1680×105 0

Graphics – Low

Vsync and Vignette – Off

Ant-Aliasing – MSAA 4X

Anisotropic Filtering – 4X

Improve Clarity and Experimental Sharpening – Off

Bloom – On

Distortion and Cast Shadows – Off

There are a few disadvantages to this setup. It will be challenging to notice enemies long-range or headshot them since the screens will be slightly pixelated. However, the massive boost in FPS is an excellent counter to that argument.

Mouse Settings

Tarik uses a Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro. Here are his sensitivity and DPI settings.

DPI – 800

In-Game Sensitivity – 0.471

Scoped Sensitivity – 1.0

Key Bindings

The keyboard Tarik uses is the Logitech G Pro. Let us look at the key bindings.

Crouch – Left Ctrl

Walk – Left Shift

Jump – Spacebar

Ability 1 – Q

Ability 2 – E

Ability 3 – C

Ultimate – X

These are the only changes he has made to the key binds, as everything is the same as the default settings. His playstyle is slightly different, stretching from holding angles to playing aggressively or sometimes straight-up rushing the other team.

Due to his unbeatable sense of humor, Tarik has become one of the faces of the Valorant Community.

