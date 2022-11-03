SEN Tarik: Valorant Updated Crosshair, Mouse Settings, Keybinds
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Thu Nov 03 2022
Today we will look at the mouse sensitivity, video settings, and keybinds for Lil bro SEN Tarik. Keep reading.
Tarik continues to entertain the Valorant community by being a goof, a beast, and a major winner, switching depending on the situation. Today, we will look at the crosshair, video settings, keybinds, and more for the Top G of Valorant.
Also Read: How to Unlock Gold Camo in CoD Modern Warfare 2: Step-by-Step Guide
SEN Tarik
Crosshair
Tarik frequently switches his crosshair in Valorant, but his go-to crosshair is the simple dot crosshair. Alternatively, he uses C9 yay’s crosshair a lot too. Let us see how you can get the dot crosshair.
- Color – White
- Outlines and Center dot – On
- Inner and Outer Lines – Off
- Center Opacity – 1
- Outline Thickness – 1
- Center Dot Thickness – 2 to 5
Video Settings
The monitor Tarik uses is the LG ULTRAGEAR27GNB750-B. Although it has a refresh rate of 240Hz, its graphical settings are low to provide the highest FPS possible. Let us take a look at the video settings.
- Resolution – 1680×1050
- Graphics – Low
- Vsync and Vignette – Off
- Ant-Aliasing – MSAA 4X
- Anisotropic Filtering – 4X
- Improve Clarity and Experimental Sharpening – Off
- Bloom – On
- Distortion and Cast Shadows – Off
There are a few disadvantages to this setup. It will be challenging to notice enemies long-range or headshot them since the screens will be slightly pixelated. However, the massive boost in FPS is an excellent counter to that argument.
Mouse Settings
Tarik uses a Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro. Here are his sensitivity and DPI settings.
- DPI – 800
- In-Game Sensitivity – 0.471
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1.0
Key Bindings
The keyboard Tarik uses is the Logitech G Pro. Let us look at the key bindings.
- Crouch – Left Ctrl
- Walk – Left Shift
- Jump – Spacebar
- Ability 1 – Q
- Ability 2 – E
- Ability 3 – C
- Ultimate – X
These are the only changes he has made to the key binds, as everything is the same as the default settings. His playstyle is slightly different, stretching from holding angles to playing aggressively or sometimes straight-up rushing the other team.
Due to his unbeatable sense of humor, Tarik has become one of the faces of the Valorant Community.
Also Read: VALORANT Bundle Soulstrife release date to be announced soon after bundle gets leaked online, check out first look and price