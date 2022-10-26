How to Unlock Valorant Agents Faster? It is simple, play more Deathmatches and Spike rush games and also do daily missions.

Unlocking agents is a very tedious process in Valorant, especially for free-to-play gamers. However, you can do a couple of things to speed up the process. Knowing a little bit about XP accumulation and how much each game gives you is a very important thing.

However, if you are not competitive and just play the game for fun, it is better just to take your time and go with the flow. However, we will still give you a couple of tips you can use to rank up fast. Let us get into them.

How to Unlock Valorant Agents Faster

You can use the video above as a reference to figure out what the best course of action to unlocking an agent should be. For now, let us take a look at selecive tips.

Tip 1 – Religiously Complete Daily and Weekly Missions

We know its a clliche tip but sometimes we log in for an hour and forget to complete the daily and weekly missions. Each weekly mission gives upwards of 20,000+ XP and there are three of them. It is a quick easy and surefire way to make more XP for your play time.

Tip 2 – Play Deathmatch and Spike Rush more

If you play deathmatches and spike rushes more then your XP earned will be more in comparison to ranked or unrated per hour. One whole unrated game takes about half an hour, upwards of 50 minutes. In the same time you can play 6 deathmatch games and get 1000 XP for each.

Plus spike rushes are great way to have fun and enjoy the experience. Deathmatches will also help improve your aim if you are more of a casual player.

Tip 3 – Choose your Agents Carefully

Picking the agents you want to play is an important decision since you will dedicate a lot of time in unlocking them. Therefore unlocking the wrong agent will mean wasted time. That is why, only pick agents that you main or want to try. In most cases, players make a new account to play new agents.

