“Virat’s phone is switched off”: Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma expresses disappointment on BCCI for sacking Kohli as Team India ODI captain

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma expresses disappointment on BCCI, selectors post former’s sacking as Team India ODI captain.

Ever since Virat Kohli’s alleged sacking by the BCCI as captain of the ODI format, a huge section of fans have criticized the richest Cricket board for the unfair and harsh treatment it has meted out to it’s most successful limited Overs skipper till date.

While Rohit Sharma’s appointment as his new replacement has been welcomed by a significant section of fans as well, the manner of Kohli’s removal from the post without a valid explanation until some 24 hours of the decision says a lot about the consistency BCCI have been continuously exhibiting in terms of transparency before its biggest stakeholders- the fans.

Although, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly did come up with an explanation, Virat Kohli is yet to react on the same which raises doubts whether both the parties are on the same page with the decision taken.

Kohli’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, however has expressed his disappointment and surprise at BCCI for the sudden decision on such an imperative talking point.

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma expresses disappointment on BCCI

Rajkumar Sharma insisted that the selectors should’ve been clearer with Kohli on their stand when he stepped down from T20I captaincy.

“I haven’t talked to him (Virat Kohli) yet. His phone is switched off for some reason. But as far as my opinion is concerned, he had specifically stepped down from T20 captaincy and the selectors should’ve straightaway asked him to step down from both the white-ball formats, or not step down at all,” Sharma said, while speaking on the Khelneeti podcast.

Sharma further expressed surprise at Sourav Ganguly’s recent comments on the change in captaincy. The BCCI President had said that the board had requested Kohli “not to step down as T20I skipper.”

“I read Sourav Ganguly’s comments recently that they had asked Kohli to not step down from T20I captaincy (before the World Cup). I don’t recall anything like that. This statement came as a surprise to me. There are different statements circulating around,” Sharma said.

Not here to comment on whether or not it was the right decision. How good or bad a captain Kohli was has no relevance here. It’s about a cricket board casually replacing a captain of nearly 5 years with a one-liner at the end of an email. How shitty is that? #bcci #ViratKohli — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) December 8, 2021

It is worth mentioning that Virat had stepped down as team India’s skipper in the T20 format just before the team was about to begin their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, and after yet another failure to win an IPL title for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Kohli had cited ‘workload management’ as one of the important reasons for him arriving at the decision, and had explicitly mentioned that he would continue leading the side in the ODI and the Test format.

“The selection committee doesn’t provide a reason behind the decision. We don’t know what the management or the BCCI or the selectors want. There’s no clarification, no transparency at all. It’s a pity how this has happened. He has been such a successful one-day captain,” Rajkumar Sharma further remarked.