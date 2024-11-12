Wander Franco Trying to Make Sure He Never Plays Again

You think sometimes that certain things can’t get any worse. It’s amazing how often that proves to be untrue. The Latest is the saga of former Tampa Bay Rays phenom Wander Franco.

Franco first arrived in the major leagues at the tender and very rare age of 20 in 2021. His stay in the minors very short and his talent in the majors quickly apparent. After 70 regular season games and a fine showing in the Ray’s post season, the team was convinced.

Franco signed 11 year contract

In November of that year the team gave the youngster an eleven year contract worth $182 million. The contract was the largest for a player in the history of the franchise and the largest in MLB history for a player with less than a year of major league service time.

“This is a great day for Wander and for the Rays and is evidence of the mutual trust between Wander and our organization” said Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg.

In the almost two full seasons that followed, Franco showed the Rays were right about his talent. At 22 he flashed the power and speed that joined his already other burgeoning talents. Franco clubbing seventeen homers while stealing thirty bases.

Things started to go sour on August 13th, 2023. The Rays released a statement regarding social media posts from early that August day. That’s when posts went viral alleging that Franco, 22, had been in an inappropriate relationship with a minor:

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the club’s statement said. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Franco didn’t play that night and hasn’t since. The 23-year-old Franco was eventually arrested and charged with sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking, which could result in a sentence of up to 20 years.

He is set to stand trial Dec. 12 in the northern province of Puerto Plata but was free on bail, conditionally released Jan. 5th, four days after his arrest on the abuse allegations.

More trouble for Franco

Now comes the latest. Franco arrested again, for his involvement in an armed altercation in the Dominican Republic countryside, police said Monday. Another man and a woman were also detained, and two firearms were seized.

Police say one of the guns presumably belonged to Franco, who was allegedly fighting with the other man over the woman’s attention. While that case plays out, Franco is barred from leaving the country. He is also on indefinite administrative leave from Major League Baseball.