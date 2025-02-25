30 In 30 – Tampa Bay Rays

Despite always being near the bottom of the league in payroll, the Rays consistantly punch above their weight. After averaging nine-five wins in the previously three seasons they fell back to 80-82 last season.

They need everything to work and that means health as much as anything. They’ll get a trio of rotation arms once again ready for a regular rotation turn and that could point them back in the right direction.

Additions – Ha-Seong Kim, Danny Jansen, Eloy Jiménez

Departures – Jose Siri, and four that left in season, Randy Arozarena, Zach Eflin, Aaron Civale and Jason Adam.

Big arms return

Shane McClanahan, Shane Baz and Drew Rasmussen combined to toss just 108 innings last season. McLanahan who’ll lead the rotation didn’t take to the mound at all. The Shanes both had Tommy John surgery, Rasmussen, an internal brace procedure.

Taj Bradley, Ryan Pepiot should complete what should be a decent five if everyone remains healthy, difficult for pitchers in general and tougher for guys with previous negative histories.

Pete Fairbanks finished as the closer with twenty-three saves, If need be Edwin Uceta looks quite capable of doing the job and perhaps doing it better.

Ready to be a star?

"No! No! No! I can't believe it!" Junior Caminero with a 9th inning stunner in Game 7 of the LIDOM Championship 💥 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/EiIZQUkhrI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) January 28, 2025

With that Home run in the winter leagues, twenty-one year old Junior Caminero may have announced he’s ready to turn top prospect status into stardom as he enters his first full big league season.

He’ll be joined in the infield by Yandy Diaz (1B), Brandon Lowe (2B) and free agent Ha-Seong Kim (SS). The Korean signed a two year contract but will be delayed after right shoulder surgey last September.

Taylor Walls or Jose Cabalerro will play short until Kim is ready. Jonathan Aranda can play first, second and third.

Catcher Danny Jansen, another free agent, stays in division after years in Toronto and a few months in Boston.

Can Morel play field?

The Rays would love to have Christopher Morel’s bat in the line up but finding a position where he doesn’t hurt you has been difficult. Last year he played second. third and the outfield, right now he looks like the left fielder.

Josh Lowe will be in right and it looks as though Jonny DeLuca will get a full shot in center.

Future Rays

The Rays have one of baseball’s top prospects in shortstop Carson Williams. He’s only reached Double-A so far but the twenty-one year old could find his way to the bigs this season.

New Home

Finally, the Rays needed a new home for the 2025 regular season after Tropicana Field was damaged by Hurricane Milton. Their old home was a haven for pitchers, that looks to change big time with the move to George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. It plays like Yankee Stadium with the short porch in right.