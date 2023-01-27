Warzone 2: Metaphor’s Victus XMR Range Finder Loadout will Have You Sniping Heads Long Distance!

Metaphor’s Victus XMR gives it a much-needed range boost that will help you longshot enemies quite easily in Warzone 2. Loadout below!

We have discussed Metaphor’s loadout quite a lot in our blogs. Sniping has taken a hit due to the current assault rifle and SMG loadout meta in the battle royale. However, this setup will encourage you to play a more laid-back sniper who takes out enemies from long-range a lot more. We will also look at a Vanzev-9k loadout Metaphor gave us at the end of the article. Let us tackle the Victus XMR first.

Metaphor’s Warzone 2 Victus XMR Loadout with A Range Finder Shreds Heads!

Victus XMR

Barrel – Mack 8 33.5 Super

– Mack 8 33.5 Super Muzzle – Bruen Counter Ops

– Bruen Counter Ops Ammunition – .50 Cal High Velocity

– .50 Cal High Velocity Stock – FTAC Homeland Stock

– FTAC Homeland Stock Optic – Raptor FVM-40

The first attachment we will use is the Mack 8 33.5 Super Barrel which will increase our damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy, although we only need the attachment for the first two things. The Bruen Counter Ops is the most versatile Muzzle for Snipers. It increases damage range, bullet velocity and offers sound suppression and recoil smoothness.

The .50 Cal High-Velocity ammunition solely aims to increase bullet velocity at the cost of damage range. However, we have more than enough range due to the first two attachments. Next is the FTAC Homeland Stock, which will increase our aiming stability so we can be locked onto targets for longer ranges. The last attachment is the star, the Raptor FVM-40, which gives us increased ADS Speed, a bullet drop indicator, and 13.0x magnification.

This loadout is one of the best ones for the Victus since it balances out stat drops pretty nicely. Metaphor rocks the Recon perk package along with a smoke for tactical and a grenade for a lethal. Now let us take a look at the Vaznev 9-k.

Vaznev 9-k

Magazine – 45-Round Mag

– 45-Round Mag Rear Grip – True Tac Grip

– True Tac Grip Stock – FT-TAC Elite Stock

– FT-TAC Elite Stock Laser – FTAC Grimline

– FTAC Grimline Ammunition – 9mm Overpressured +P

This Metaphor loadout is along the lines of many we have covered here. Check out Metaphor’s Youtube here and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 Loadouts!

