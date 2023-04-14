GTA Online gets new GTA+ benefits till May 10, 2023
Danyal Arabi
|Published 14/04/2023
The latest GTA Online weekly update brought a bunch of new content to the game. From a new car to economy adjustments, the update had something for everyone. Another notable change was a fresh set of GTA+ benefits. The Ocelot Virtue free car has been replaced by the much cheaper Karin Boor. Additionally, subscribers will get access to a free Meth Lab, in a somewhat less desirable location, but it’s a free property nonetheless. Here are all the changes.
Fresh GTA+ benefits come to GTA Online from April 13 to May 10, 2023
Venture off the beaten track in the Karin Boor, a versatile Off-Road vehicle made for the undefinable.
Now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and free to GTA+ Members: https://t.co/QKACUjbikd pic.twitter.com/vBtUW1AEYJ
— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 13, 2023
Here’s a summary of all the GTA+ benefits till next month:
- A free Karin Boor Off-Road vehicle
- The Paleto Bay Meth Lab with a free staff upgrade
- Spatter finishes for the Baseball Bat and Knife at the Gun Van
- New Dark Blue Pearl and Green Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paints are free at Los Santos Customs
- 50% extra GTA$ and RP for completing Acid Lab Sell Missions
- 2X GTA$ on Street Dealer Sales
- Bonus GTA$500,000
- Free use of Downtown Taxi Co.’s services
- Special Gun Van discounts
- Free VIP and CEO Vehicle Requests
- Special GTA+ Shark Cards with an extra 15% bonus GTA$
GTA+ is available for $5.99 a month, a service that the GTA community isn’t exactly a fan of. However, all content in GTA+ updates are not paywalled, and players can earn the rewards with a bit of extra effort.
New Karin Boor off-road car added
– The Karin Boor will be available for purchase
– Purchase the Karin Boor before April 26 to receive the Karin Tee
– Complete a Special Cargo Sell Mission before April 19 to receive… pic.twitter.com/JJ1gx2w05c
— GTA Series Videos (@GTASeries) April 12, 2023
GTA Online’s latest vehicle addition is a two-door off-road coupe. The off-road class Karin Boor costs $1,280,000 and is a two-seater automobile. While not an outright race-worthy vehicle, the Boor is a lightweight utility vehicle that features unique customization options. The Boor accompanies a large vehicle economy reset that sees vehicles like the Oppressor Mk.2 get more expensive. For a full list of all the pricing changes, check out this list here.