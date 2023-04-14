HomeSearch

GTA Online gets new GTA+ benefits till May 10, 2023

Danyal Arabi
|Published 14/04/2023

The latest GTA Online weekly update brought a bunch of new content to the game. From a new car to economy adjustments, the update had something for everyone. Another notable change was a fresh set of GTA+ benefits. The Ocelot Virtue free car has been replaced by the much cheaper Karin Boor. Additionally, subscribers will get access to a free Meth Lab, in a somewhat less desirable location, but it’s a free property nonetheless. Here are all the changes.

Fresh GTA+ benefits come to GTA Online from April 13 to May 10, 2023

Here’s a summary of all the GTA+ benefits till next month:

  • A free Karin Boor Off-Road vehicle
  • The Paleto Bay Meth Lab with a free staff upgrade
  • Spatter finishes for the Baseball Bat and Knife at the Gun Van
  • New Dark Blue Pearl and Green Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paints are free at Los Santos Customs
  • 50% extra GTA$ and RP for completing Acid Lab Sell Missions
  • 2X GTA$ on Street Dealer Sales
  • Bonus GTA$500,000
  • Free use of Downtown Taxi Co.’s services
  • Special Gun Van discounts
  • Free VIP and CEO Vehicle Requests
  • Special GTA+ Shark Cards with an extra 15% bonus GTA$

GTA+ is available for $5.99 a month, a service that the GTA community isn’t exactly a fan of. However, all content in GTA+ updates are not paywalled, and players can earn the rewards with a bit of extra effort.

New Karin Boor off-road car added

GTA Online’s latest vehicle addition is a two-door off-road coupe. The off-road class Karin Boor costs $1,280,000 and is a two-seater automobile. While not an outright race-worthy vehicle, the Boor is a lightweight utility vehicle that features unique customization options. The Boor accompanies a large vehicle economy reset that sees vehicles like the Oppressor Mk.2 get more expensive. For a full list of all the pricing changes, check out this list here.

Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.

