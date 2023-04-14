GTA Online gets new GTA+ benefits till May 10, 2023

The latest GTA Online weekly update brought a bunch of new content to the game. From a new car to economy adjustments, the update had something for everyone. Another notable change was a fresh set of GTA+ benefits. The Ocelot Virtue free car has been replaced by the much cheaper Karin Boor. Additionally, subscribers will get access to a free Meth Lab, in a somewhat less desirable location, but it’s a free property nonetheless. Here are all the changes.

Fresh GTA+ benefits come to GTA Online from April 13 to May 10, 2023

Venture off the beaten track in the Karin Boor, a versatile Off-Road vehicle made for the undefinable. Now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and free to GTA+ Members: https://t.co/QKACUjbikd pic.twitter.com/vBtUW1AEYJ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 13, 2023

Here’s a summary of all the GTA+ benefits till next month:

A free Karin Boor Off-Road vehicle

The Paleto Bay Meth Lab with a free staff upgrade

Spatter finishes for the Baseball Bat and Knife at the Gun Van

New Dark Blue Pearl and Green Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paints are free at Los Santos Customs

50% extra GTA$ and RP for completing Acid Lab Sell Missions

2X GTA$ on Street Dealer Sales

Bonus GTA$500,000

Free use of Downtown Taxi Co.’s services

Special Gun Van discounts

Free VIP and CEO Vehicle Requests

Special GTA+ Shark Cards with an extra 15% bonus GTA$

GTA+ is available for $5.99 a month, a service that the GTA community isn’t exactly a fan of. However, all content in GTA+ updates are not paywalled, and players can earn the rewards with a bit of extra effort.

New Karin Boor off-road car added

The Karin Boor will be available for purchase

– Purchase the Karin Boor before April 26 to receive the Karin Tee

– Complete a Special Cargo Sell Mission before April 19 to receive… pic.twitter.com/JJ1gx2w05c — GTA Series Videos (@GTASeries) April 12, 2023

GTA Online’s latest vehicle addition is a two-door off-road coupe. The off-road class Karin Boor costs $1,280,000 and is a two-seater automobile. While not an outright race-worthy vehicle, the Boor is a lightweight utility vehicle that features unique customization options. The Boor accompanies a large vehicle economy reset that sees vehicles like the Oppressor Mk.2 get more expensive. For a full list of all the pricing changes, check out this list here.