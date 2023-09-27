“I legally have 20% of every streamer on this platform” – Adin Ross announces on stream that he gets around 20% revenue from most streamers on Kick

Adin David Ross is a popular content creator who started his live-streaming career when he was just a high school kid. Although he gained recognition on Twitch for his gaming content, Adin was forced to move to Kick after Twitch banned him indefinitely. Recently, Adin revealed that multiple streamers on the Kick platform including Rangesh “N3on” Mutama are legally bound to pay him 20% of their revenue.

Advertisement

Adin’s stream with LeBron James’ son put him in the limelight and made his popularity skyrocket. Hence, he eventually made the switch from gaming and began churning out other content, including podcasts, pranks, confrontations, and popular/controversial collaborations. Moreover, his ban from Twitch was a blessing in disguise since Adin was able to build his kingdom on the Kick live streaming platform.

Adin Ross put his popularity to use and has helped a bunch of streamers, including N3on, to establish their base on Kick. Let’s dive in to know how he receives a part of the revenue from other streamers.

Advertisement

Adin Ross announces his biggest business secret

Adin Ross was one of the most popular live streamers to join the Kick live streaming platform after he was banned from Twitch for disregarding community guidelines. However, this turned out to be a positive move as his popularity soon gave him an upper hand and he grew quite close to the top streams and co-founders of Kick.

Adin revealed the truth about his Kick contract when a user on his livestream commented, “N3on owns you”. To this, Adin smirked and claimed it was the other way round. According to the streamer, he owns 20% of N3on. He later continued by adding that there was a business secret he wanted to share with all his viewers. Subsequently, Adin stated that he not only owns 20% of N3on but all the streamers on the Kick platform.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1706828363174981898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moments later, Adin took the statement back and revealed that it was not all the streamers but all his close colleagues whom he referred to as “All my boys”. Adin confirmed that Cheesur was the first person who agreed to give him 20% of his total revenue. But his viewers did not take the business news lightly and called Adin an “L Friend”.

Adin eventually proceeded to explain that he did not care about what the viewers had to say and added that there were also multiple rappers who were owned by more successful artists. He also claimed that all he did was help establish these people on the site and insisted that he had no negative motive. Moreover, he praised N3on and claimed he was carrying the platform after Adin swung him on the right swing.

Advertisement

Netizens debate on Adin Ross’ business move

The online community had differing opinions on Adin’s business move. The mix of emotions and thoughts was aptly reflected in the comments section. According to commenters, business will always remain a business at the end of the day. But from the friend’s perspective, many supported Adin’s actions and only a few believed it to be too much.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFTVicious/status/1706862951280304601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YEYEmeta/status/1706845664553160859?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Twitter user Vicious commented that he was not sure how getting a friend a $20 million deal on Kick was an L move. According to him, it was a W friend and W business move. But another Twitter user explained that 20% was too much for revenue, he also added that even 10% could be considered high enough. There were also a few people who stated that there was no way Adin was collecting money from his close friends.

Adin Ross tries to collaborate with all his boys as much as possible. Click here to find out how Adin Ross’ prison stream with N3on, Sneako, and ShnaggyHose went viral.