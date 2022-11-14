Call of Duty Warzone 2 system requirements for PC: Expected minimum and recommended specs

Call of Duty Warzone 2’s release date is fast approaching. Fans of the battle royale are extremely hyped about the latest additions to the game. While the game is based on the same IW 9.0 engine that Modern Warfare 2 runs on, Warzone 2 system requirements for PC could be slightly different.

Here is what we know so far about the game’s PC specifications.

What could the minimum system requirements for Warzone 2 be?

Activision is yet to announce the Call of Duty Warzone 2 system requirements for PC. However, based on the requirements of Modern Warfare 2, we can estimate what the specifications would more or less look like. The minimum requirements to run the game could be:

OS : Windows 10 – 64 bit

: Windows 10 – 64 bit CPU : Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Video Card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory : 3GB

: 3GB RAM : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Storage Space: 125GB

To run the game smoothly, players’ PC should be a bit stronger than the minimum requirements. Here are the expected recommended specifications of the game:

OS: Windows 10 – 64 bit

Windows 10 – 64 bit CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Video Memory: 3GB

3GB RAM: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Storage Space: 125GB

As of now, no target frame rates or resolutions have been provided. Ideally, the minimum requirements will target 1080p at 60 fps at the lowest settings. While Warzone 1 wasn’t particularly demanding, Warzone 2 could ask for a bit more in terms of CPU and GPU horsepower. Warzone 2 will release on November 16 along with Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2.

