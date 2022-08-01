F1

“I had nothing on that hard tyre” – Is McLaren ruining Daniel Ricciardo’s races?

"I had nothing on that hard tyre" - Is McLaren ruining Daniel Ricciardo's races?
Ananya Bangera

Previous Article
"Too many wrong things at Ferrari" - Schumacher foresees Mattia Binotto's exit from Ferrari
Next Article
Dana White penned Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev for what reason?
F1 Latest News
"I had nothing on that hard tyre" - Is McLaren ruining Daniel Ricciardo's races?
“I had nothing on that hard tyre” – Is McLaren ruining Daniel Ricciardo’s races?

Daniel Ricciardo tried to make the right strategy call for his Sunday’s race but instead…