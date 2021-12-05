Weather in Mirpur Dhaka: What is Dhaka Cricket Stadium weather prediction for Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test Day 2?

Weather in Mirpur Dhaka: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for Day 2 of second BAN vs PAK Test.

The second Test of the ongoing Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium continues to get affected by rain on the second day as well.

It was due to inclement weather conditions in Mirpur on Day 1 that only 57 overs of play was possible. Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who had won the toss and chose to bat, scored his 18th Test half-century after their opening batters got out after getting to individual starts yesterday.

Veteran batter Azhar Ali and Azam have already put together 91 runs for the third wicket as they continue to wait for the weather to clear so as to they can add to Pakistan’s overnight score of 161/2.

Weather in Mirpur Dhaka for BAN vs PAK Test

While even inspections had got delayed initially on Day 2, what followed was persistent rain postponing inspections and start of plays on several occasions. With no possibility of play in the morning session, umpires decided to call for an early lunch break.

Despite play originally scheduled to begin at 12:10 PM (local time) after the lunch break, play hasn’t begun due to continuous drizzling taking place in Dhaka. Considering how the rain gods have been playing spoilsport since Saturday, fans and all other stakeholders should expect more such delays and interruptions in the remainder of the day.

According to AccuWeather, there’s a rain forecast for the whole of today. In what isn’t a very conducive development for play to happen on Day 2, the rain probability is predicted to be as high as 75% for a large part of the day today.

01:00 PM – 21 degree (Cloudy).

02:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain).

03:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain).

04:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain).

05:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain).

06:00 PM – 20 degree (Cloudy).