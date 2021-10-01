“We’re on ‘win now, develop now – plan’”: Draymond Green on Warriors’ championship and development at the same time’ route by the front office

Draymond Green emphasizes the uniqueness of the challenge that the Warriors will be facing this season with the return of Klay Thompson.

After losing Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets and Clay Thompson to multiple injuries Warriors took a developmental approach in the last two seasons.

Even Curry got injured to start the 2019-2020 season when he was expected to have an MVP caliber season with Thompson being out. Warriors with no choices left were happy to tank the season and earn a top draft pick.

After yet another injury, to their second overall pick James Wiseman, the Warriors were just having fun last season while developing the young guys.

The Warriors with a core of Splash Brothers, Draymond Green, and some talented young guys fancy their chances at the title this year

While in the “develop now” season, the Warriors qualified for the play-in tournament the last term, carried by “Chef” Curry behind his best scoring season. They are now looking to compete for the title in a packed Western Conference.

Draymond Green thinks highly of young talent in the squad. In the recent press conference, he talked about the Warriors’ approach of ‘win-now and develop now this season and their chances of succeeding.

Draymond Green on the Warriors' win-now, develop now plan from the front office "Historically we have not seen that work." "But in saying that, it's our situation." "That's the plan, so regardless of what I think about it, it's the route we taking."

The point-forward said “That’s the route we are taking, historically, we haven’t seen it work in the NBA before (to win and develop at the same time) where you have a mix of old and young guys trying to have success”

“You do what you got to do to make that situation work. That’s where I am and Steph is. At the end of the day, you don’t make those decisions (the Front office does)”

While Klay continues his rehab, Jordan Poole is expected to fill those big shoes until the Splash Brother comes back in December.

“Jordan Poole is one of the hardest-working kids I have ever seen,” Green said.

The team will surely need a lot of help from Andrew Wiggins as well. He can’t play home games until he’s vaccinated.

Whatever this new season has for Green and the Warriors it must be better than the last two terms, they would expect.