When does Diablo 3 Season 27 end? Is there a tentative date?

Season 27 of Diablo 3 is currently underway and fans are eagerly waiting for news on when they can try out the newest additions to the game. Each Season comes with a new theme and additions that make the game more engaging. This is the sole reason why fans are asking when does Diablo 3 Season 27 end.

Here is all that we know about the arrival of Diablo 3 Season 28.

Diablo 3 Season 27 end date

While the reasons for trying to figure out when the current Season will end may vary, players are interested in the end date of Season 27. In its 27th Season, Diablo 3 is known for following a fixed schedule that had a 12-week long season. That format has changed in the recent past as the season started to become longer, stretching up to 17 to 19 weeks.

When the Season was introduced in August, its theme was defined by the makers:

“Season 27 introduces a new type of consumable item called Angelic Crucibles. Once uncovered by Nephalem, these heavenly artifacts can be used to Sanctify any equippable Legendary item. Sanctifying an item reforges it to have perfect Ancient-level stats on all affixes while also preserving the item’s Legendary Power. In addition, this process adds one of three new powers unique to each class.”

While we can only make assumptions, there is no clear date for the end of Season 27. However, it is clear that the season will be at least 17 to 19 weeks long, and Season 28 will start sometime in early January 2023.

For the ones trying to figure out the pattern, Season 25 ended after 121 days, and 26 after 129 days.

