God of War Ragnarok Guiding Light Favor Guide: Unlock Tyr’s Guiding Light Armor

This article will look at the Guiding Light Favor in God of War Ragnarok, which will unlock the Armor of the same name.

You will need access to the Lake of the Nine to do this mission. In addition, the Guiding Light armor is an excellent unlockable as an Endgame Armor. In addition, it will give Kratos 750XP and Freya 200XP for completion. Let us look at the mission in detail and what you need to do to get the Guiding Light Armor.

Unlocking the Guiding Light Armor in God of War Ragnarok

The Objective is to Investigate Tyr’s Statue Wreckage. The mission begins when you read any of the Runes embedded in those statues. There are Three Dig Sites to the North of Tyr’s Temple and one to the East. Digging up the three sites will give you a piece of the Armor Set and a Rune Area, which you can read.

Now let us break down each of the pieces. The First is a piece of the statue that is Tyr’s Helmet, located north of the Raider Stronghold. Search up the dig site near the Rune to find the first piece. The Second Statue piece is the Left Bracer, located the North of the Raider Fort. Searching up this dig spot will give you the Gauntlet, a piece of the Armor.

The Third is near the Shores of the Lake, behind some Bramble; this location is beside the entrance to the Oarsmen. This dig site will give you the Waist Guard. Tyr’s Spear is the last spot, and digging this spot will give you Joutnheim Essence. It is located at the East of the Raider Stronghold. After getting all the Armor pieces, you can make your way to the Blacksmith to craft your Armor and upgrade it to your liking.

This Armor is one of the best in terms of versatility and compliments the Axe and Spear fighting style.

