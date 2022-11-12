When will God of War Ragnarok come out for PC? Is there an estimated release date?

One of the biggest titles of the year, God of War Ragnarok, was released on November 9, 2022, for PS4 and PS5. However, Sony is yet to announce the game’s PC release. The game is a PlayStation-only title for now, with no announcement of a PC release.

Here is what we know so far about the game’s availability on Steam.

Also Read: Nine Realms in Bloom: How to find All 9 Nine Flowers in God of War Ragnarok

Is there an estimated date for the God of War Ragnarok PC release?

It’s God of War Ragnarok launch day! pic.twitter.com/0PLnBZIFfw — God of War Ragnarok News (@GodofWarPS5) November 8, 2022

Many PlayStation-exclusive games released over the last few years were made available by Sony for PC. Launched in 2018, God of War made it to PC after four years, in January 2022. This is why fans feel that the God of War Ragnarok will also be available soon.

This pattern of releases shows Sony is making PlayStation-exclusive games available on PC eventually. To add to the theory, sales numbers also suggest PS games that make it to PC generate better sales for the company. People with high-end PCs also get to experience enhanced visuals and customization options.

Is there a God of War Ragnarok PC release date?

In an interview with Julien Chièze, Hermen Hulst, PlayStation Studios head said “going forward we’ll see at least a year between releases on PlayStation and the PC platform, possibly except live service games.”

While there is no confirmation on when God of War Ragnarok will arrive for PCs, it is safe to predict it is not coming sooner than November 9, 2023. Most of the popular PS titles launched by Sony have made it to PC. God of War, Days Gone, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection are all available on Steam.

Also read: True Geordie Twitch Ban: Why was he banned from the streaming platform? – Answered