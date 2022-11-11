Nine Realms in Bloom: How to find All 9 Nine Flowers in God of War Ragnarok

The Nine Realms in Bloom Favor has you find all Flowers present in the Nine Realms. It is a simple quest after you complete the game.

The Nine Realms in bloom quest awards 750 XP to Kratos and Freya. All you have to do is travel to different realms where these flowers are present as collectables. In this article, we will look at the locations of these flowers in each realm. Let us get into it.

Nine Realms in Bloom: All Flower Locations

Ashpetal – Muspelheim

After you unlock Muspelheim, you can find Ashpetal by going to The Crucible. There is a ledge where you can drop down; go down and find it.

Dawnbloom – Alfheim

After you complete The Reckoning mission, go to The Forbidden Sands, where there is a grapple point. Go to the left of this Grapple point instead of using it; you will find the flower.

Dreamshade and Frostfinger – Niflheim

You can find both flowers after completing The Realms at War and getting Yggdrasil seeds for Ratotaskr. Go to the Mystic Gateway near the Mist Fields; you will find Frost Finger there.

You will find Dreamshade in the Aesir Prison Wreckage. If you do The Broken Prison and check the cells, you will find it.

Ironbell – Jotunheim

You can find this flower in Angrboda’s House. After you get to Jotunheim, take a left, and you will find the flower just ahead.

Mirkweed – Midgard

Travel to Sanctuary Grove(Freya’s old Home) and look for the flower to the Left of the Big Tortoise Chaurli.

Soulblossom – Helheim

During the Mission Reunion in Helheim, after handling the wolf thing, there is a grapple point which you use to go up. Before that, find a spear point and swing over to the other side; you will find a flower there.

Sparkthorn – Svartalfheim

You will find this flower in Nidavellir. After completing the Forging Destiny, return to Nidavellir and travel to the city’s Southeast until you find a spear embed point. It is on a chimney near a bridge. Swing over and get the flower.

Starblush – Vanaheim

After you complete the Creatures of Prophecy, and Return of the River, go to the Mystic Gateway at the Sinkholes Entrance. Grapple over to the river, hop on the boat and, take it to the right side, follow the path. There will be an open gate, go sailing through it, find a beach to dock and follow the right side and you will find the flower.

