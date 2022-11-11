Nine Realms in Bloom: How to find All 9 Nine Flowers in God of War Ragnarok
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 11/11/2022
The Nine Realms in Bloom Favor has you find all Flowers present in the Nine Realms. It is a simple quest after you complete the game.
The Nine Realms in bloom quest awards 750 XP to Kratos and Freya. All you have to do is travel to different realms where these flowers are present as collectables. In this article, we will look at the locations of these flowers in each realm. Let us get into it.
Nine Realms in Bloom: All Flower Locations
Ashpetal – Muspelheim
After you unlock Muspelheim, you can find Ashpetal by going to The Crucible. There is a ledge where you can drop down; go down and find it.
Dawnbloom – Alfheim
After you complete The Reckoning mission, go to The Forbidden Sands, where there is a grapple point. Go to the left of this Grapple point instead of using it; you will find the flower.
Dreamshade and Frostfinger – Niflheim
You can find both flowers after completing The Realms at War and getting Yggdrasil seeds for Ratotaskr. Go to the Mystic Gateway near the Mist Fields; you will find Frost Finger there.
You will find Dreamshade in the Aesir Prison Wreckage. If you do The Broken Prison and check the cells, you will find it.
Ironbell – Jotunheim
You can find this flower in Angrboda’s House. After you get to Jotunheim, take a left, and you will find the flower just ahead.
Mirkweed – Midgard
Travel to Sanctuary Grove(Freya’s old Home) and look for the flower to the Left of the Big Tortoise Chaurli.
Soulblossom – Helheim
During the Mission Reunion in Helheim, after handling the wolf thing, there is a grapple point which you use to go up. Before that, find a spear point and swing over to the other side; you will find a flower there.
Sparkthorn – Svartalfheim
You will find this flower in Nidavellir. After completing the Forging Destiny, return to Nidavellir and travel to the city’s Southeast until you find a spear embed point. It is on a chimney near a bridge. Swing over and get the flower.
Starblush – Vanaheim
After you complete the Creatures of Prophecy, and Return of the River, go to the Mystic Gateway at the Sinkholes Entrance. Grapple over to the river, hop on the boat and, take it to the right side, follow the path. There will be an open gate, go sailing through it, find a beach to dock and follow the right side and you will find the flower.
