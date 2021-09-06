“Why is Russell Westbrook flexing on his 5’8 trainers?!”: NBA Twitter hilariously trolls the Lakers superstar as he posts a video of his offseason workout

Recent Los Angeles Lakers signing Russell Westbrook has been putting the work in the lab this offseason, posts a workout clip of himself dunking over three of his trainers.

After a hugely disappointing campaign last season, the Los Angeles Lakers have made quite a few roster changes. In a very eventful offseason, the front office even managed to add well-experienced players like Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk and Rajon Rondo on the squad, making the roster deeper and their team deadlier, not to mention older, than ever.

However, LAL’s biggest move over the past few months has been the acquisition of 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster sign-and-trade deal. Behind the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, and such an incredible supporting cast full of veterans, the Los Angeles Lakers are easily one of the strongest teams on paper, who are heavily favoured to lift the 2022 Larry O’Brien trophy.

Also Read: When the Duke star displayed his athleticism with a surreal block while the Lakers MVP was in attendance

NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook and his offseason workout clips

While AD and King James have been enjoying their vacation to the fullest, being the relentless worker he is, Russ has been putting in the work, preparing for the upcoming season.

Russ looks ready for the NBA season 👀 (via @russwest44) pic.twitter.com/JaJ5DfjS4N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 6, 2021

As soon as “The Brodie” posted his workout video online, NBA Twitter went absolutely crazy.

Russ after dunking on his trainer pic.twitter.com/A2odVUzy4M — The CaruShow🐐 (@Como_te_llamaz) September 6, 2021

He’s jumping through padded wiffle ball bats being held by 5’8 college students. The fact that he flexes afterwards says something more… — Carter (@Cartercamando) September 6, 2021

How Is Traveling Gone Help You Do Anything ? 🤣 Get This Man A New Trainer — Kam ✌🏽 (@Trap_Kam35) September 6, 2021

Not sure how dunking on 3 teenagers with pads is a statement in being ready for season? — Craig Campbell (@CoachCCW) September 6, 2021

Also Read: Kendrick Perkins issues controversial take on Nets and Lakers superstars ahead of the upcoming season

With a healthy Russ eager to win his first-ever title, a determined duo of Bron and Davis looking for their redemption, quite a few veterans wanting to prove themselves again, the 2021 Los Angeles Lakers will surely be an entertaining group of superstars to watch.