Basketball

“Why is Russell Westbrook flexing on his 5’8 trainers?!”: NBA Twitter hilariously trolls the Lakers superstar as he posts a video of his offseason workout

“Why is Russell Westbrook flexing on his 5’8 trainers?!”: NBA Twitter hilariously trolls the Lakers superstar as he posts a video of his offseason workout
Advait Jajodia

Previous Article
"Wish I could legally give Scottie Pippen some money he deserves”: When Michael Jordan expressed some pity for his "Robin" for having an underpaying contract
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts