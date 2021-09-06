“LeBron James would love being a football star!”: Lakers star gets serenaded with popular sports chant while boarding a yacht by fans in Italy

Lakers star LeBron James gets Football style chant from fans while boarding a yacht in Italy

LeBron James once wanted to be a Football star. Be the franchise player, have his own fandom, and even his own chants. And fortunately for him, it seems he has gotten something similar to that last one, just not in the kind of football he initially thought.

Before we really get into the swing of things, let’s track back a bit here. This past season, LeBron James had to deal with just a tad bit more than he had to during every other year. He famously went down with a high ankle sprain during the regular season and even admitted he thought he’d never be the same again.

Then he returned in the playoffs and saw his partner in crime, Anthony Davis, go down in the first round of the playoffs, before bowing out in the first round.

A tough season requires an equally relaxing offseason. And to honor that rule, it seems the King decided to take a trip to Ischia, in Italy, which brings us to why we’re here today.

So, what’s all this chatter about a chant then?

Fans of LeBron James in Italy create a not-so-original chant for the King

For those that don’t watch football (yes, we refuse to call it s**cer), fan chants in the sport are incredibly common. Whether it’s remodeling nursery rhyme to fit a specific player and team, or ripping off popular music for the same reason, it’s all fair game. And, it seems got a taste of what it’s like to be the subject of the chant, during his holiday. Take a look at the tweet below.

We’d say the man enjoyed it.

Yes, it’s woefully simple. But hey, when it comes to sports, it’s the emotion that matters right?

