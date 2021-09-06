Basketball

“LeBron James would love being a football star!”: Lakers star gets serenaded with popular sports chant while boarding a yacht by fans in Italy

"LeBron James would love being a football star!": Lakers star gets serenaded with popular sports chant while boarding a yacht by fans in Italy
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Oval weather today IND vs ENG: What is the Weather at Kennington Oval London for India vs England Day 5?
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts