Cameron Brink Answers 22 Questions About Her Personal Life

Cameron Brink has one of the bigger fanbases around since entering the WNBA. As one might expect, many only want to learn more about her life. And so, to give the fans what they want, Mattress Firm, a mattress company, decided to hold an interview with her, to ask 22 questions about her personal life.

To start out, there was the obligatory, ‘what is your name?’. But soon after, the questions dove rather deep into her personal life. Here are the most interesting ones.

Q: What is your favorite thing about LA?

A: “My favorite thing about LA is the weather and the food.

Q: What do you do on your days off?

A: I don’t have many days off. But when I do, I spend it with my family.

Q: What do you listen to before a game?

A: I listen to Nicki Minaj, or Kendrick Lamarr.

So far, her answers seemed a bit vague. However, it is a bit hard to blame her considering how short they needed to be. Of course, the highlight here is her liking Kendrick Lamar’s music. Drake takes yet another hit.

Q: How about to wind down after a busy day? [what music would you like?]

A: Silence

Q: What are your sleep essentials?

A: My sleep essentials are, a sleep mask, essential oils, and a sound machine.

Admittedly, given that the last couple of questions were a bit more personal, they gave just a tad bit more insight into the life of the LA Sparks star. And moving forward, this theme only continued.

Q: Do you have any hidden talents?

A: I can juggle.

Q: What’s on your nightstand?

A: I have lip balm, chargers, and books in my nightstand.

Q: Best piece of advice your mom has given you?

A: Best piece of advice my mom has given me is to be nice to everybody.

Q: Biggest pet peeve?

A: Biggest pet peeve is people who get less than six hours of sleep. How do they sleep at night?

Q: Who do you think is the best-dressed player in the league?

A: Best dressed is Skylar Diggins.

This was likely a question that most would answer with their name. However, it appears that Cameron Brink is too humble for that. Instead, she chose Seattle Storms star, Skylar Diggins-Smith. And admittedly, it’s hard not to see why.

Seattle Storm Guard Skylar Diggins-Smith wearing Ottonlinger x Puma SS 2024 top and Tom Ford “Bronson” aviator shades. pic.twitter.com/u0NJ60jUoi — LEGENDARY LADE! (@LegendaryLade) July 7, 2024

Q: What would you do if you weren’t playing basketball?

A: If I wasn’t playing basketball, I’d be playing volleyball.

Q: Do you have any game-day rituals?

A: I always have to put on my left sock before my right sock.

Q: High heels or sneakers?

A: High heels.

Brink was then asked other, vaguer questions such as whether she’d like to travel or stay home, to which she picked the latter. Overall, however, while some questions were meant to promote Mattress Firm’s products, or some were a bit too vague, most questions provided fans with some insight into their favorite WNBA star’s life, something that will be highly appreciated.