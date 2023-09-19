“Anthony Edwards Playing with That Different Energy!”: Kevin Garnett Uses Paul Pierce to Explain ‘Batman-Robin’ Dynamic with Karl-Anthony Towns

Anthony Edwards is one player that many believe is set to have a big 2023-2024 season. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has proved time and time again that he is “the guy” and worthy of a bigger role, be it on Team USA’s FIBA World Cup team or on the Timberwolves. Now, as it seems, the 22-year-old has even managed to impress T-Wolves legend Kevin Garnett. Speaking on his KG Certified podcast, the Big Ticket lavishly praised ANT. However, he believes ANT’s rise could prove to be a conundrum for the Timberwolves if they don’t figure out his tandem with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Advertisement

But, what is his suggestion? Well, using the example of himself and Paul Pierce, Garnett felt that it was time for the two Wolves to work together and lead the franchise to the promised land.

KG and Pierce were the dynamic duo for the Boston Celtics back in the day. Joining the team in 2007, Garnett, alongside Pierce, helped the Celtics to their first-ever championship in 22 years. Moreover, the combination of the two proved to be a nightmare for many opponents, including the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers. With that in mind, Garnett believes that it is time for ANT and KAT to follow a similar path.

Advertisement

Kevin Garnett believes it’s high time for Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns to become a dynamic duo

Kevin Garnett has been watching Anthony Edwards very closely in recent times, and he seems to be impressed. Following the conclusion of the FIBA World Cup, KG took to his podcast, heaping praise on the youngster. He was particularly impressed by how much ANT has improved over the off-season, and strongly believes he is going to have an incredible 2023-2024 season.

However, there is one potential issue that needs to be addressed. With ANT’s rise to the top, the Timberwolves now find themselves with two stars on the roster. Karl-Anthony Towns is also an exceptional talent and a capable leader. So, the question arises, who will be the No.1 option on the team in the coming years?

Well, the Big Ticket believes that Edwards has too big a personality to be the second option. So, using the Batman metaphor, he pointed out that Edwards needs to sort out the Batman-Robin dynamic duo thing they have going on. To the point, where both men can play the leader’s role, like Shaq and Kobe with the Lakers. He elaborated on this by giving the example of himself and Paul Pierce, who worked together as equals and found great success. Garnett told Pierce:

“I love what I saw in Anthony Edwards. He on his way bro! He playing with that different energy too. When we get into the season this year I’m looking for him to have a big year. Just off how he looked this summer…You know what it is P? He has too big of a personality to be Robin. He’s too big of a personality…it’s time for them (ANT & Karl-Anthony Towns) to come together and be that one!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/shobasketball/status/1703922419516186975?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The idea that both superstars can share the role of Batman is interesting. After all, over the years, there have been many duos that have successfully taken on this role. But, whether or not Edwards, Towns, and the T-Wolves can do it is entirely up to them.

ANT has set some high expectations for his T-Wolves teammates

The 2023-2024 season is sure to be interesting, especially for Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Having recently signed a $260,000,000 extension, ANT is looking forward to taking his game to the next level. However, he knows he cannot lead the team to greatness by himself. As a result, he’s set some high expectations for his teammates.

ANT believes that all his teammates will show significant improvement this season. To be more precise, he expects KAT to be MVP, Rudy Gobert to win DPOY, and others like Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley to have superb years as well.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CharlieWaltonMN/status/1686383223834873857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It will be interesting to see if his teammates can live up to these expectations. But before that, ANT will have to show that he can lead by example, and prove that he is one of the best in today’s NBA.